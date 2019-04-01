Now, two new studies have backed up the earlier work. In the first, astronomers took a closer look at the galaxy, known as NGC 1052-DF2 (or DF2 for short), and clocked the speed of its stars. Sure enough, the galaxy is moving at roughly 6.5 million km/h (4 million mph), which is consistent with the expected speed based on the mass of its visible matter. If the galaxy had the usual amounts of dark matter, it would be moving much faster.