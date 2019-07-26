"So that night, I cut up an old moto tire and pop riveted it to perimeter of the stabilizing wheels. I came back in force. Chase Truck, drone camera, GoPros and a bit of a crew. After charging up my batteries, I wanted to get used to the bike. The speed, the control, and the sensation. Even though it was stressful, exhausting and kind of illegal, I was exhilarated to have achieved this landmark goal. The bike runs, drives and rips! The last couple of runs of the day, I had a chance to open it up a bit more and I got the bike up to 80 mph (129 km/h), which would be a frightening speed on a regular motorcycle on that road ... I felt like I'd pushed my luck enough. I'm ready to take it out to the salt flats and feel confident."

