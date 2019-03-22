The Defiant is taking part in the US Army's Joint Multi-Role-Medium Technology Demonstrator program and Lockheed and Boeing say that Thursday's flight is a significant milestone. Utility helicopters based on the Defiant are expected to enter service in the early 2030s and will provide the US Army and Marines with more cost effective helicopters that can fly longer and faster. They will also be more maneuverable and enjoy a greater degree of survivability as they are used to create gaps in complex Anti-Access Area Denial systems against near-peer adversaries.