© 2021 New Atlas
Space

First glimpse at Hayabusa2's asteroid haul

By Darren Quick
December 30, 2020
First glimpse at Hayabusa2's a...
Chamber A of Hayabusa2's sample catcher shows material collected from the surface of asteroid Ryugu
Chamber A of Hayabusa2's sample catcher shows material collected from the surface of asteroid Ryugu
View 4 Images
Chamber A of Hayabusa2's sample catcher shows material collected from the surface of asteroid Ryugu
1/4
Chamber A of Hayabusa2's sample catcher shows material collected from the surface of asteroid Ryugu
Chamber A contains mostly grains of material along with some pebbles larger than 1 mm
2/4
Chamber A contains mostly grains of material along with some pebbles larger than 1 mm
Chamber C collected what are expected to be sub-surface samples from Hayabusa2's second touchdown
3/4
Chamber C collected what are expected to be sub-surface samples from Hayabusa2's second touchdown
No, aluminum wasn't found on Ryugu – this artificial object is thought to be from the sampler
4/4
No, aluminum wasn't found on Ryugu – this artificial object is thought to be from the sampler
View gallery - 4 images

It's rare that gravel gets scientists so excited, but these are no ordinary rocks. They're the samples returned to Earth by Hayabusa2 after its 5.24-billion-km round trip to asteroid Ryugu, and this is our first glimpse at them after the spacecraft landed in the Australian Outback on December 6 and its sample container was transported to Japan.

The images were taken after the first sample chamber, chamber A, was opened on December 15 to reveal material collected from Hayabusa2's first touchdown on Ryugu that took place in February 2019. This sample was collected from the surface of the asteroid and contained many black-colored pebbles larger than 1 mm.

To collect a sub-surface sample, in April 2015 Hayabusa2 deployed the Small Carry-on Impactor (SCI) device, which was equipped with a plastic explosive charge that detonated on impact to create an artificial crater around 10 m (33 ft) in diameter on the asteroid. The exposed material was then collected in July 2019.

These sub-surface samples are revealed in the images of chamber C and contain many more larger particles than were collected from Ryugu's surface, some as large as around 1 cm (0.4 in) across. All up, the samples tip the scales at around 5.4 g, which is substantially greater than the 0.1 g required for initial scientific analysis that the mission was targeting.

Images of chamber C also show an "artificial object" that the team suspects is aluminum that separated from the sampler during collection.

No, aluminum wasn't found on Ryugu – this artificial object is thought to be from the sampler
No, aluminum wasn't found on Ryugu – this artificial object is thought to be from the sampler

With the samples now in their possession, JAXA scientists will get down to the business of studying them. Unlike Itokawa, which is an S-type, or siliceous, asteroid from which samples were returned to Earth by the previous Hayabusa probe in 2010, Ryugu is a C-type, or carbonaceous, asteroid that is expected to reveal more about the interplay between minerals, water and organic matter in the primitive solar system, and therefore shed more light on the origin of Earth, the oceans, and life.

But Hayabusa2's asteroid encounters aren't over yet. Its mission has been extended and, after dropping off the Ryugu samples, the probe is on its way for a flyby of fast rotating micro asteroid 2001 CC21 in July 2026, before continuing on its way to rendezvous with asteroid 1998 KY in July 2031, conducting observations of exoplanets and swinging-by Earth along the way, in December 2027 and June 2028.

Source: JAXA

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

SpaceAsteroidJAXAHayabusa 2
Darren Quick
Darren Quick
Darren's love of technology started in primary school with a Nintendo Game & Watch Donkey Kong (still functioning) and a Commodore VIC 20 computer (not still functioning). In high school he upgraded to a 286 PC, and he's been following Moore's law ever since. This love of technology continues as Managing Editor of New Atlas.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More