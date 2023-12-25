© 2023 New Atlas
Best space photos 2023: Stunning star shows and a bear on Mars

By Michael Irving
December 24, 2023
Best space photos 2023: Stunning star shows and a bear on Mars
A James Webb image of Uranus, clearly showing its rings and some of its moons
A James Webb image of Uranus, clearly showing its rings and some of its moons
A stunningly detailed James Webb image of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A
A Hubble image of the densely packed globular cluster NGC 2210, located in a satellite galaxy orbiting the Milky Way
An ultraviolet view of Jupiter, snapped by Hubble. The Great Red Spot appears dark in these wavelengths
Sunrise over the United States, snapped from the International Space Station
An interacting pair of galaxies known as Arp-Madore 2339-661, captured mid-dance by Hubble
A James Webb image of a region near the center of the Milky Way galaxy. This star-forming region is named Sagittarius C, with the cyan areas highlighting a cloud of ionized hydrogen featuring unusual needle-like structures
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped this image of a mountain on the Red Planet that looks more than a little like a cartoon bear
An incredibly detailed photo of Terzan 12, a globular star cluster located on the fringes of the Milky Way, snapped by Hubble
A James Webb image of Uranus, clearly showing its rings and some of its moons
The La Palma Astroexperience by Jakob Sahner, taken in Spain. This stunning photo was featured in the Milky Way Photographer of the Year gallery for 2023, an annual photo collection by travel blog Capture the Atlas
An unusual view of the Sun, compiled by stacking images from three very different instruments: high-energy X-rays from NuSTAR (blue), lower-energy X-rays from the X-ray Telescope (green), and ultraviolet from the Solar Dynamics Observatory (red)
A panoramic "postcard" from the Curiosity rover on Mars, snapped in two bursts during one day back in April 2023. The blue side was captured in the Martian morning, and the yellow side that afternoon
A composite image of the "Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster" or MACS0416, created by stacking Hubble and James Webb images
A star-forming region called G35.2-0.7N, located about 7,200 light-years away. The dark regions are clouds of dust and gas that are condensing into stars, while the bright streams are powerful protostellar jets
An image of the Orion Nebula as seen through James Webb's Near-Infrared Camera's (NIRCam) long-wavelength channel. Hiding within this image are bizarre Jupiter-sized objects nicknamed JUMBOs that have never been seen before
This busy image by James Webb contains the clearest shot yet of Earendel, the most distant star ever discovered – visible in this image within the red diagonal streak to the lower-right of the center
Space is one of the most versatile and photogenic subjects to grace a camera or telescope, and this year was no different. From a sunrise captured by the International Space Station to the most distant star ever observed, here are some of the best space photographs taken in 2023.

The MVP of astrophotography continues to be the powerful James Webb Space Telescope. This year it cast its incredible infrared eyes over supernova remnants and star-forming regions near the center of the galaxy, captured Earendel – the most distant known star, located some 12.9 billion light-years away – and casually discovered new objects, completely unknown to science, lurking behind the Orion Nebula.

That said, the aging Hubble Space Telescope also proved it still has some life left in it yet. Along with some stunningly detailed images of sparkling globular clusters, it captured a dancing duo of galaxies, a new UV view of Jupiter, and teamed up with Webb for a deep-field image of the colorful Christmas Tree galaxy cluster.

An incredibly detailed photo of Terzan 12, a globular star cluster located on the fringes of the Milky Way, snapped by Hubble

Meanwhile on the Red Planet, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted a giant bear on Mars – or at least, a curious mountain and a pair of craters that looks suspiciously like one. Elsewhere, the Curiosity rover sent us a panoramic postcard of the picturesque Martian desert, shot in two bursts, morning and afternoon, over one day.

So grab a coffee, crane your necks skywards and take in these sights plus other highlights in our gallery showcasing the best space photography of 2023.

Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.

