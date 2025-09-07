8K Panorama + Ultimate Stabilization! Osmo 360 Redefines 360° Creation

Panoramic cameras capture a full 360° scene far exceeding the field of view of traditional cameras through multi-lens coordination or special optical design. They generate videos with an immersive viewing experience without the need for post-production stitching, breaking the limitations of conventional shooting perspectives. DJI's first panoramic camera, the Osmo 360, has officially debuted. Equipped with a 1/1.1-inch square sensor, it offers a 25% larger effective photosensitive area compared to traditional rectangular sensors and supports native 8K panoramic video recording. Featuring large 2.4μm pixels for enhanced light sensitivity and 13.5 stops of dynamic range, it clearly captures rich details whether in high-contrast daytime scenes or low-light nighttime environments, delivering image quality that far surpasses similar products. Even ordinary users can effortlessly capture 360° panoramic footage combining immersive perspectives with flagship-level clarity.

Farewell to Blurry Panoramas, Osmo 360 Resets the Benchmark for Panoramic Imaging

The Osmo 360 features DJI's pioneering 1/1.1-inch square sensor, specifically designed for panoramic photography. With optimized pixel distribution, the vertical pixel count increases from the traditional rectangular sensor's 3000 to 4000, achieving nearly 100% pixel utilization. This hardware innovation removes blurry edges, ensuring a full 1-inch effective image circle and delivering sharp, clear corners throughout the panoramic image.

Paired with its large 2.4μm pixel design, the Osmo 360 can record native panoramic video up to 8K/50fps. This not only sets a new video specification benchmark for 360° cameras but also provides ample room for post-cropping and creative editing with its higher resolution.

The Osmo 360 also supports 13.5 stops of high dynamic range. In high-contrast scenarios like city nights, it presents clear, sharp images with a distinct separation of light and shadow. Transitions from dark areas to brightly lit scenes are smooth, without issues like screen flicker, stuttering, or white balance inaccuracies.

Dual Stabilization Synergy, Steady Footage Like a Gimbal Even in Motion

The Osmo 360 incorporates a dual stabilization synergy system, completely solving the challenge of shake during motion panoramic shooting. Its 360° HorizonSteady technology ensures that no matter how the camera body rotates, horizontal drift is kept within ±0.5°. Even during intense actions like skiing flips, the horizon line remains perfectly straight and stable, effectively preventing visual dizziness.

Simultaneously, the RockSteady 3.0 stabilization algorithm leverages AI motion understanding concepts accumulated from DJI's Mavic series gimbal technology, successfully applying them to the domain of pure electronic stabilization. In practical use, it precisely corrects high-frequency jitter. Even during 4K/120fps high-frame-rate recording, footage remains smooth and fluid, fully preserving the impact of action details and delivering an immersive first-person perspective experience.

Unlock Innovative Play Styles, Create with Greater Freedom

Paired with the Stealth Selfie Stick and smart software features, the Osmo 360 offers immense creative freedom. Here are some of its innovative play styles:

√ Invisible Selfie Stick, One-Click Drone Follow Effect: When shooting 360° video, the selfie stick automatically "disappears" from the footage, eliminating the need for post-erasure. Easily simulate complex third-person tracking shots; achieve cinematic angles with just one person and one stick.√ 100fps Slow Motion, Maximize Detail and Tension: Supports 4K/100fps panoramic slow-motion recording. Capture the trails of speed, splashing water, and leaping moments. 4x slow playback remains smooth and detailed, allowing poignant moments to unfold with emotion.√ AI Tracking + Free Framing, Post-Production is Where Creation Begins: Freely select any perspective within the panoramic video in the DJI Mimo App for effortless pans, tilts, zooms, and tracking. AI Smart Tracking automatically locks onto subjects like people, cars, or pets, simplifying focus and letting you define the lens language.

DJI Ecosystem Delivers More Convenience

The Osmo 360 features a magnetic quick-release design, fully compatible with the Osmo Action accessory ecosystem, and includes a standard 1/4" screw thread for flexible connection to various photography accessories. Combined with the selfie stick and adjustable quick-release adapter, it enables rapid switching between horizontal and vertical shooting modes, adapting to diverse creative scenarios. It also supports direct connection to DJI Microphones via OsmoAudio™, allowing connection to two DJI Mic transmitters without a receiver, providing a seamless, high-quality dual-channel audio solution for interviews and vlogs. Compatible with the Action series action cameras, batteries are interchangeable.

Furthermore, the Osmo 360 is equipped with the same 10-bit D-Log M professional color mode found in DJI's flagship drones, enabling seamless color matching between aerial and ground footage. This eliminates the need for post-production color matching, significantly improves efficiency, and allows for effortlessly creating cinematic visuals with unified color.

Limited-Time Value Bundles, Quickly Start Your Panoramic Creation

To help more creators easily acquire professional-level panoramic shooting capabilities, the Osmo 360 now offers two super-value bundles catering to different scenario needs:

DJI Osmo 360 Standard Combo $545.00

DJI Osmo 360 Adventure Combo $699.99

