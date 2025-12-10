A Few Minutes on Fit Base Could Save You Years of Discomfort

As wellness tech continues to move deeper into the everyday routines of consumers, MYHIXEL is introducing a category shift with the launch of Fit Base , a non-invasive pelvic-floor trainer designed specifically for men to make an essential but often overlooked part of male health both measurable and motivating. Available now on Kickstarter, the device brings together biofeedback sensors, AI-guided coaching, a comfortable sit-on design, and a gamified digital ecosystem aimed at helping men build stronger pelvic-floor muscles without invasive tools or guesswork.

Pelvic-floor strength plays a major role in intimate performance, core stability, and bladder control. Yet most men have little idea of what the pelvic floor actually is, and even fewer realize that premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction often stem from weak or untrained pelvic-floor muscles. Traditional training methods—manual Kegels, app-based timers, or intrusive hardware—leave men unsure whether they are exercising correctly. Fit Base reframes the process through real-time data, visual guidance, and a tactile experience that removes the discomfort typically associated with the category

A Smarter, Non-Invasive Alternative

At the core of Fit Base is MYHIXEL’s high-precision biofeedback sensor system, embedded beneath a soft, medical-grade silicone dome. When a man sits on the device and performs a contraction, Fit Base captures the subtle changes in pressure and motion, translating them into visual metrics inside the MYHIXEL Hub App.

This shift to non-invasive sensing eliminates the barriers associated with internal devices while still delivering measurement accuracy. For beginners, the sit-on design also removes the uncertainty of technique. Instead of wondering whether a contraction was correct, the system provides instant confirmation.

Real-Time AI Guidance

MYHIXEL Fit Base pairs its sensing technology with an AI-powered adaptive training engine that adjusts difficulty, timing, and recovery based on the user’s history. The more sessions completed, the more personalized the training becomes. For men working on long-term strength, ejaculatory control, or erection support, the AI helps maintain steady, structured progression without requiring manual adjustments.

To support proper form, the device includes a haptic vibration motor that issues gentle pulses to guide contraction and relaxation timing. It’s a tactile coaching method that works well for beginners and adds structure for more advanced users who want measurable improvements rather than guesswork.

Turning a Taboo Topic Into a Motivating Habit

One of the largest hurdles in pelvic-floor training is adherence. Many men know they should train, but the exercises are easy to forget, repetitive, or awkward. Fit Base brings a different approach through gamified progress tracking, where milestones, streaks, and challenges help turn a clinically important activity into a daily or weekly routine.

Inside the app, men can view performance trends, review session history, and monitor long-term improvements. The system also integrates with MYHIXEL’s broader digital ecosystem, allowing users to consolidate data from other MYHIXEL devices for a full picture of pelvic health.

Quiet, Portable, and Designed for Real Life

With a noise level under 40 dB, Fit Base is discreet enough for use in a bedroom, office, or any private space. At just 600 g, it is light and USB-C rechargeable, making it easy to store or carry in a bag. The sit-on design works on any flat surface, whether a chair, bench, or firm cushion.

The materials—medical-grade silicone and a high-durability ABS shell—were selected for comfort, hygiene, and longevity. Cleanup requires only mild soap and water, making it practical for everyday use.

Your Data Stays Secure

MYHIXEL Fit Base keeps your data secure with encrypted storage and full compliance with GDPR and CCPA. Only you can access your progress, ensuring complete control over your personal information.



Key Features at a Glance

• Smart biofeedback sensing for precise contraction detection • AI-guided training that adapts in real time • Haptic vibration cues for timing and technique • Fully non-invasive sit-on design • Quiet operation under 40 dB • App-based visualization and trend tracking • Gamified motivation system • Medical-grade materials • Bluetooth connectivity • 3-year warranty

Fit Base also arrives with CE and FDA registration in process, positioning it as a consumer product built with medical-device standards in mind.

For Male Wellness and Everyday Strength

Pelvic-floor training is often introduced only after problems appear, especially for men dealing with early signs of pelvic weakness, reduced stamina, PE, or ED. Fit Base offers a structured and accessible solution that helps strengthen the muscles behind sexual performance, core control, and bladder function.

By focusing on accessible training rather than invasive tools, MYHIXEL opens the category to men who may have avoided pelvic-floor exercises due to uncertainty, discomfort, or lack of feedback.

Technical Specifications

• Dimensions: 220 × 180 × 60 mm • Weight: 600 g • Battery life: up to 10 sessions per charge • Charging: USB-C, approx. 2-hour charge time • Connectivity: Bluetooth Low Energy • Material: Hypoallergenic silicone and ABS • Noise: <40 dB • Cleaning: Surface washable • Warranty: 3 years

Full details are available on the Kickstarter page.



Availability and Early-Bird Pricing