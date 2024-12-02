Adjustable-tint sunglasses use photographic filters as their lenses

Imagine sunglasses that let you adjust their tint with a simple twist, inspired by photography technology. Lombell’s innovative design adapts to your environment, offering customizable light control, stylish looks, and full UV protection.

The Secret Behind Adjustable-Tint Lenses

At the heart of these groundbreaking sunglasses is variable neutral density (ND) filter technology, a tool cherished by photographers for its ability to control light exposure with a simple twist.

Here’s how it works:



Each lens comprises two polarized glass pieces layered together.

layered together. Rotating the front piece alters the tint, making the lens lighter or darker.

Gradated markings ensure precise adjustment, giving you complete control over your environment.

The Lombell sunglasses incorporate 9-stop ND filters, giving you a seamless transition from lightly shaded to ultra-dark. Whether you’re driving on a sunny day, hiking under intense sunlight, or just enjoying a casual stroll, your vision stays perfectly optimized.

Lombell’s 9-stop ND filters provide seamless light adjustment Lombell

Titanium Frames and Prescription Compatibility

Engineered with ultra-lightweight titanium frames, these sunglasses are not only stylish but also durable and comfortable for all-day wear. For those who need prescription lenses, the back glass of each lens can be replaced with a custom prescription lens – making these sunglasses a versatile solution for everyone.

The glasses are claimed to tip the scales at about 50 g (1.8 oz) a pair Lombell

How Do They Compare to Other Sunglasses?

While photochromic lenses automatically adjust to light, they often react too slowly and struggle in situations like driving when UV exposure is indirect. Meanwhile, electrochromic sunglasses require batteries and can be expensive.

The Lombell variable ND sunglasses offer a manual, battery-free solution, allowing you to adjust your tint instantly, wherever you are. Plus, they block over 99% of UVA and UVB rays, protecting your eyes from harmful sun exposure.

What do you think of the Lombell glasses style? Lombell

The Lombell variable ND sunglasses are available now via the company website, at a currently discounted price of US$89.99 for a regular pair or $99.99 for a set with prescription lenses.

Source: Lombell.com

