AEKE’s compact 0.3 m² AI home gym gets a $1300 Black Friday cut

For years, home workouts have wrestled with the same limitations: bulky machines that dominate living rooms, apps that can’t correct form, and equipment that forces users to choose between strength, cardio or mobility. The AEKE K1 arrives as a very different kind of solution. It’s a compact, AI-driven training system that folds into a footprint smaller than a doormat, yet delivers the presence of a personal trainer and the versatility of a full gym. Now offered at $3,298 for Black Friday, down from its regular $4,598, the K1 becomes one of the most compelling grabs in the smart fitness category.

AEKE’s designers refer to it as an “all-in-one adaptive training platform.” After spending time with the system, you’ll find it hard to argue with that description.

A Space-Saving Gym Built for Real Homes

The first surprise is physical: when folded, the K1 occupies only 0.3 m², sliding neatly against a wall like a modern appliance rather than a piece of gym hardware. It’s an approach that speaks directly to urban living, where space is scarce and traditional workout stations often become permanent furniture.

Unfold it, and the K1 becomes something else entirely: a full training rig anchored by a 43-inch 4K touchscreen and a low-profile motorized resistance system capable of delivering up to 220 lb of digital weight in precise 1-lb increments.

The contrast is stark. One moment, it disappears into the background; the next, it becomes the focal point of a serious workout environment.

Intelligent Coaching That Watches Your Form

Where most home gyms lean on video libraries, the AEKE K1 leans on data. Its 6-dimensional motion-tracking system monitors posture, joint angles and movement paths in real time.

Rather than simply counting reps, the K1 behaves like an attentive coach:

It adjusts plans to match your strength and mobility

It corrects form on the fly

It flags asymmetries

And through Spotter Mode, it reduces weight automatically if you struggle mid-set

The system supports everyone from new exercisers building confidence to athletes refining technique. Up to nine users can create their own profiles, turning the K1 into a family fitness hub rather than a single-user device.

Five Dynamic Modes for Strength, Conditioning and Mobility

The K1’s digital resistance system isn’t static. AEKE has built five distinct training modes, each shaping resistance differently depending on the goal.

Rowing Mode: Smooth, rhythmic resistance for low-impact cardio and fat burning

Constant Mode: Steady-load strength work for beginners and intermediate lifters

Eccentric Mode: Heavier lowering phases for muscle sculpting

Elastic Mode: Resistance that mimics band-style tension to encourage posture and mobility

Concentric Mode: Lighter lowering phases to build explosive power in small muscle groups

Together, they make the K1 feel less like a machine and more like multiple devices packed into one tight footprint.

A Studio Experience in Your Living Room

The visual and audio package behind the workouts plays a significant role in the K1’s appeal. The 43-inch 4K display and 2.1-channel surround sound system transform follow-along sessions into genuinely immersive experiences.

From yoga to pilates to high-intensity strength classes, the system includes 280+ workouts without locking any of them behind subscriptions or upgrades. AEKE’s model is unusual in today’s fitness landscape: everything is included, for life, with no recurring fees.

A Complete Kit for Serious Training

The K1 ships with a surprisingly extensive accessory suite:

Smart adjustable barbell

Smart grips

Adjustable strength bench

Leg belt

Heart-rate armband

Barbell unloader

Camera cover

Smart 8-electrode scale for body-composition tracking

It’s the kind of bundle typically found in advanced training studios, not at-home systems.

Quiet, Controlled, and Built for Long-Term Use

The motor operates at only 60 dB, quieter than a typical washing machine, making early-morning or late-night sessions unobtrusive. Every component feels designed with longevity in mind, from the reinforced folding hinge to the high-torque resistance system.

Reinventing What a Home Gym Can Be

Introduce AEKE K1 | The Smartest AI Home Gym

Where traditional home fitness tools offer either convenience or capability, the AEKE K1 aims for both. It replaces a roomful of equipment, provides coaching that reacts to your form, and creates an environment compelling enough to encourage routine. For many users, those intangible factors—reduced friction, instant setup, and adaptive intelligence—may matter more than raw specifications.

Black Friday Pricing

AEKE’s flagship system now arrives with a significant seasonal shift. For Black Friday, the K1 is priced at US$3,298, a sharp drop from its regular US$4,598 retail price. The discount places the K1 well below the cost of traditional full-room home gyms and undercuts many competing AI-driven systems.

For buyers who’ve been waiting for a more accessible moment to step into AI-guided training, this is the lowest price AEKE has offered since launch.