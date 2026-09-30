Anker SOLIX S2000: 2kWh Power Station for Australian Off-Grid Adventures

Anker SOLIX today announced the launch of Anker SOLIX S2000, a 2kWh portable power station purpose-built for Australia's caravan travel and outdoor lifestyle. Priced at A$1,399, S2000 is built around the brand message "Dependable Power, Wherever Life Takes You." From caravan travel and 4WD adventures to camping and off-grid exploration—S2000 delivers extended runtime wherever Australians choose to explore.

For outdoor and off-grid power, longer runtime is not just about battery capacity—it also depends on how efficiently stored energy is turned into usable power. S2000 is designed with this in mind.

As one example, it can power one Anker SOLIX EverFrost 58L Car Fridge for up to 10 days, based on testing at a 4°C temperature setting. This allows campers and travellers to keep food cold and essentials powered for longer between charges.

Efficiency, Not Capacity, Defines Real-World Runtime

"Range anxiety" is a familiar concern for many caravan and 4WD travellers. The quiet concern of whether power will last until the next powered site, the next sunny day for solar, or the next long drive to recharge. But experienced outdoor travellers know a counterintuitive truth: what usually ends a trip early is not a battery that is too small, but energy that is quietly wasted.

The instinct is to reach for more capacity—a bigger battery to carry more power. But every watt lost to idle draw while a cooler cycles, or to low-power conversion while a light stays on, is energy already paid for and carried, but never used. At home, that waste is invisible because the wall socket always refills. But when you're off-grid, that wasted energy can mean the difference between staying an extra night and packing up early.

The question S2000 was built to answer is not just "how much power can you store?" but "how much of the power you store is actually usable?" Efficiency, not capacity, is what decides how long you can stay out—and that is exactly where S2000 is designed to make the difference.

OptiSave™: Low Idle Power and Strong Low-Load Efficiency

Most outdoor loads are low-power and intermittent, such as coolers cycling on and off, or lights and routers running at low wattage. In those conditions, lower idle consumption and stronger low-load efficiency make a meaningful difference. S2000 is built on OptiSave™, a system-level approach to reduce wasted energy:



Transformer and magnetic design optimisation reduces conversion loss.

Intelligent adaptive control to improve efficiency under different loads.

System-level operating strategy optimisation reduces unnecessary standby and low-load power draw.

The result is 10W idle power draw—among the lowest in the industry—and over 90% power efficiency at 100W loads, the exact range where most outdoor and caravan devices operate. When your cooler cycles off, S2000 uses only 10W to keep AC ports ready, falling to just 2W in standby with outlets off. This runtime performance is independently verified by TÜV SÜD.

Purpose-Built for Caravans and Outdoor Life

S2000 delivers 1,500W rated output, 3,000W peak output, and pure sine wave power, capable of running 99% of essential outdoor appliances—covering the loads people depend on most in caravan and camping situations.

Built for the long run, S2000 is rated for 10,000 cycles and 15 years of use, backed by next-generation 314Ah LFP cells derived from utility-scale energy storage.

At just 208 × 282 × 323.3 mm and 16.2 kg, S2000 is the smallest and lightest 2kWh portable power station. Designed with a vertical form to reduce footprint, this 2kWh power station fits in a caravan storage cubby, a 4WD boot, or a camp setup. Human-centred design carries through the details with front and rear ports for minimised cable clutter, a built-in side grip, and 8 outlets for simultaneous device connection. It runs ultra-quiet at 30 dB under 600W, and is emission-free and campsite-safe, compliant with generator-free zone policies.

Price and Availability

Ahead of its official launch, Anker SOLIX S2000 will be available to Early Access subscribers from 23 September, 2026 to 7 October, 2026. Subscribers who purchase an S2000 standalone unit or any S2000 bundle between 7 and 13 October, 2026 will receive an exclusive reward package comprising a free Car Charger, Waterproof Bag, and 4-Piece Outdoor Gift Pack, valued at A$1,098. The S2000 standalone unit will be available for A$1,399.

From 7 to 31 October, 2026, all customers can also enjoy launch offers, with a free Waterproof Bag included with the S2000 standalone purchase, or a free 200W Solar Panel with any S2000 bundle. Early Access subscriber rewards cannot be combined with these standard launch offers.

Early Access Link

From the Source

[Quote from an Anker SOLIX Australian market representative] — "There's a real sense of freedom in getting away from it all and exploring the outdoors. For caravan and outdoor enthusiasts, having power you can count on makes those adventures more comfortable and enjoyable. We created Anker SOLIX S2000 with that freedom in mind, giving people dependable, long-lasting power in a compact design, so they can go further, stay off-grid longer and make the most of every adventure."