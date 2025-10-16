Baseus Security X1 Pro: The Future of Outdoor Home Protection

Home security is no longer just about cameras on the wall, it’s about smarter, broader, and more reliable protection that adapts to your lifestyle. The Baseus Security X1 Pro Outdoor Dual Camera is a breakthrough in intelligent home monitoring, combining cutting-edge AI technology with practical design to deliver peace of mind like never before.



Smarter Vision with Dual AI Tracking

Unlike traditional single-lens security cameras that follow just one subject at a time, the X1 Pro stands out as the world’s first Smart AI Dual-Tracking Security Camera. It features two independent 3K cameras, each with a wide horizontal FOV 105-degree and 55-degree horizontal panning. Working together, they provide up to 300-degree of panoramic coverage, ensuring there are no blind spots around your property. Even better, both cameras can track two different areas or subjects simultaneously – be it the front yard and driveway, or the side gate and back porch – keeping your home fully covered without compromise.



Always On Guard

The X1 Pro doesn’t wait for trouble – it actively looks for it. With Dual Sentry and Patrol Modes, the cameras automatically rotate at preset intervals to scan for potential threats. Its PIR motion sensors remain alert even on standby, instantly activating recording and tracking when movement is detected within a 26-foot (8-meter) range.

This cross-camera tracking system ensures seamless handoffs from one lens to the other, so you never lose sight of what’s happening, even when subjects move across different zones. Combined with 3K crystal-clear imaging, 8x digital zoom, and powerful night spotlights, the X1 Pro captures every detail, day or night.



Power That Lasts

One of the biggest concerns with outdoor cameras is maintaining power. Baseus solves this elegantly with an auto sun-powered tracking system. Just 20 minutes of sunlight can keep the camera running 24/7, supported by a 120-degree adjustable solar panel and a 150-day built-in battery. That means continuous, worry-free operation without the need for constant charging or expensive wiring.



Secure, Subscription-Free Storage

Privacy is just as important as security. The X1 Pro offers local storage of up to 512 GB with AES + RSA dual encryption and full compliance with EN 18031 privacy standards. Unlike many systems, there are no cloud subscriptions or monthly fees – your data stays under your control.



Built for the Real World

Rain, shine, or snow, the X1 Pro is ready. With an IP65 waterproof rating and temperature resistance from -4 to 122 °F (-20 to 50 °C), it is engineered to perform in the harshest conditions. The three-axis flexible bracket also makes installation simple, even on challenging corners, while compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Baseus Security app ensures seamless integration into your smart home setup.



A Smarter Way to Protect What Matters

The Baseus Security X1 Pro isn’t just another camera, it’s a comprehensive solution designed for modern living. By combining dual-camera AI tracking, sustainable solar power, encrypted storage, and user-friendly controls, it delivers double the coverage, double the security, and zero compromises.

With its debut already celebrated at global tech events and its availability through Kickstarter, the X1 Pro marks a new chapter in home security. For families, homeowners, and anyone who values peace of mind, the future of safety is here with Baseus.

