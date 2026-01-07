BLUETTI Debuts Charger 2, the Industry’s First Unified Car & Solar Smart Energy Hub
Sydney, Australia – 7 January 2026 — At CES 2026, BLUETTI unveiled Charger 2, the industry’s first unified car and solar smart energy hub, designed for modern touring, 4WD travel, RV road trips, overlanding, and off-grid adventures. The Charger 2 combines high-speed alternator charging with solar input in a single, intelligent system, delivering faster, smarter power for overlanders, van travelers, and anyone leading an on-the-road lifestyle.
From long-distance outback touring to coastal van life, Australian travelers rely on consistent power for fridges, lighting, and essential electronics. Yet traditional 12V cigarette-lighter charging can take over 10 hours to recharge a 1kWh battery, while current chargers let users choose between alternator charging while driving or solar charging while parked. This “either-or” approach wastes daylight hours and slows energy recovery.
Up to 13× Faster Charging with Dual-Input Architecture
Charger 2 addresses these limitations with a dual-input architecture that draws power from both the vehicle’s alternator and connected solar panels at the same time. With up to 1,200W of combined alternator + solar input, it recharges 13 times faster than standard 12V outlets and nearly twice as fast as BLUETTI’s previous Charger 1.
In real-world use, this means a 1kWh portable power station can refill in about 70 minutes. Even short drives between campsites, trailheads, or remote fuel stops can significantly top up battery capacity for off-grid camping and touring applications.
95% Wide Compatibility for Easy Integration
Charger 2 is designed for easy installation in 4WDs, utes, campervans, and motorhomes, making it suitable for common vehicle types. Building on the success of Charger 1, Charger 2 maintains approximately 95% compatibility with third-party portable power stations, while adding support for modern smart alternators (Euro 6 compliant).
For existing Charger 1 users, upgrading is simple. Charger 2 uses the same wiring layout, allowing for a drop-in replacement upgrade with no re-cabling, reducing install time and cost.
Automated Energy Hub for Plug-n-Play Power
More than a fast charger, Charger 2 acts as the control centre of BLUETTI’s Battery Link vehicle energy management system. By integrating the starter battery, solar panels, expansion batteries, and DC loads, it creates a clean, automated dual-battery solution without manual switching.
- While driving, the system intelligently balances alternator and solar input to charge batteries and run onboard equipment simultaneously.
- While parked, it automatically switches to solar and battery power, keeping appliances running overnight without risking a flat starter battery.
For higher-draw setups, the optional Charger 2 DC Hub adds a 12V/50A Anderson outlet, USB-A, USB-C, and cigarette-lighter ports. With up to 600W of stable DC output, it comfortably powers on-board essentials such as compressor fridges, diesel heaters, LED lighting systems, and satellite devices.
Starter Battery Protection for Remote Travel
Remote travel often means limited roadside assistance and requires a healthy starter battery. Charger 2 introduces bi-directional reverse-charging with three maintenance modes for safe off-grid trips:
- Emergency Jumpstart (800W): Quickly restores a depleted starter battery for immediate ignition.
- Trickle Charging (100W): Maintains battery health during long stays or seasonal storage.
- Pulse Maintenance (100W): Uses controlled pulse currents to reduce sulphation and extend battery life.
Real-time App Control and On-Road Safety
Charger 2 is fully compatible with smart alternators via D+ signal communication and supports remote monitoring and control through the BLUETTI App via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Users can track real-time performance, manage outputs, and review energy history with ease. Comprehensive safety protections guard against over-voltage, overheating, and reverse polarity for harsh outdoor environments.
Availability & Launch Pricing
The BLUETTI Charger 2 will be available from 7 January 2026 at a launch price of AUD 599 before restoring to AUD 799 on 7 February 2026. Customers can enjoy an additional 6% discount on Charger 2 or Charger 2 combo orders by using the code NACG2 at checkout. This discount code is valid for one month from launch. Charger 1 owners are eligible for a limited 72‑hour upgrade offer of AUD 199, while stocks last.
About BLUETTI
Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup solutions. With a commitment to sustainable energy storage and a growing portfolio of proprietary technologies, BLUETTI empowers over 4 million users across 110+ countries to live independent, energy-resilient lives.