BLUETTI Elite 300 + Charger 2: Fast-Recharge & Go-Anywhere Power

Dual alternator + solar charging gets this compact 3kWh power station ready in 3.6 hours.

A summer trip can quickly go downhill once the fridge and fan use up power. Backup batteries don’t help much if there’s no practical way to recharge them. That’s exactly where BLUETTI’s Elite 300 Power Station and Charger 2 alternator charger fit in.

Now at a special price of AUD $3,299, the bundle pairs the lightest 3kWh power station available with the world’s first 1,200W solar + alternator dual charger, turning any caravan, camper, or motorhome into a self-resilient energy hub. With reverse charging, RV-ready ports, and serious output on tap, it brings a new level of power freedom to off-grid travel.

Blazing Charging Speeds for Worry-Free Travels

The Elite 300 supports up to 2,300W grid charging for 1.6-hour quick top-ups at home or a caravan park. But for remote boondocking, the Charger 2 is a real game changer.

Traditional 12V car outlets can take over a day to recharge a 3kWh power station. Charger 2 cuts that down to just 3.6 hours, pulling up to 800W from the alternator and 600W from solar (prioritized), for a combined 1,200W input. That’s up to 13 times faster than typical vehicle charging and a major leap over the previous 560W Charger 1.

Built-in protections keep everything safe on the road. Automatic cutoffs prevent starter battery drain, while D+ signal support works seamlessly with modern Euro 6 vehicles.

Robust Power Supply, Driving or Packed

Once at the campsite, the Elite 300 is ready to run day-to-day loads. Packing 3,014Wh energy in a 26.3kg body, roughly the size of many 2kWh units, it’s easy to lift from vehicle to tent or awning. It blasts out 2,400W continuous and 4,800W lifting power to handle essential and high-draw devices.

It has eight outlets for real needs: two AC sockets, a 12V/30A RV port, two USB-C ports (140W and 100W), two USB-A ports, and a 12V car socket. That mix gives users flexibility to run laptops, car fridges, diesel heaters, lighting, and speakers without extra adapters.

On paper, a full charge can keep a 10W camping light going for around 90+ hours, a car fridge for roughly four days, or a 50W fan for well over a day. Solar users can continue topping up via Charger 2 from rooftop panels or portable arrays, making full use of the Elite 300’s 1,200W solar input.

A Flexible Power Setup That Upgrades Easily

Full-time travelers may take energy independence further with optional accessories. Adding extra BLUETTI battery packs like the B300K and B500K stretches off-grid stays, and the additional DC Hub supplies 600W 24V/12V DC power for onboard devices through Anderson, cigarette lighter, DC5521, USB-C, and USB-A ports. There’s even 800W reverse charging to jump-start a dead car in emergencies, plus trickle and pulse modes to maintain battery health on longer journeys. Total integration even creates a multi-source, self-contained microgrid.

Flexibility extends beyond BLUETTI gear. The Charger 2 works with around 95% of third-party power stations, so users are free to retrofit their builds. Installation is straightforward, with clear tutorials, and it’s a drop-in upgrade for existing Charger 1 owners.

Back home, the Elite 300 doubles as a fast 10ms UPS, offering seamless backup during storm outages or bushfire season disruptions. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity let users monitor charging speeds, switch power sources, and prioritize solar—all from the BLUETTI app.

Who Is the Elite 300 + Charger 2 Combo For?

This combo suits Australians who want real independence on the road:

Outback 4WD touring: keeping fridges, comms, and fans powered between remote stops while maintaining the starter battery.

Caravan boondocking: running pumps, heaters, and cooking gear for extended off‑grid living.

Beachside family trips: powering fridges, speakers, and devices all day, then serving as emergency backup at home.

Power Your Summer Trip Without Compromise

From lightning-fast alternator charging to campsite-ready output, the BLUETTI Elite 300 + Charger 2 combo delivers real off-road freedom that traditional dual-battery systems simply can’t match. Secure this combo at today’s special price AUD $3,299 and hit the road confidently. Customers can use code “NA300” to get an extra 6% off this combo.