BLUETTI Elite 400 Rolls Into Australia With Nearly 4kWh of Portable Power

BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is launching the new Elite 400 in Australia on March 9, 2026. Packing 3,840Wh energy in a wheeled chassis, the Elite 400 delivers serious battery backup for anyone needing mobile energy at home or outdoors—without being stuck in one place.

It handles everything from suburban outages and weekend BBQs to market stalls, outdoor events, and off-grid farm work, without the noise, fumes, or hassle of a traditional generator.

Big Power On Wheels, No Compromise

At first glance, the Elite 400 looks like a travel suitcase with a pull rod, two solid wheels, and integrated handles. The mobile design redefines what a high-capacity portable power station can do, allowing one person to roll this nearly 4kWh powerhouse from garage to ute, gravel, or concrete with ease.

Once in place, it delivers 2,600W of continuous AC pure sine wave power, with up to 3,900W of power lifting for high-startup appliances. That’s enough to run fridges and freezers for street stalls, power tools at outdoor worksites, or sensitive audio systems during beach parties.

All-Day Runtime for Camps, Stalls, and Events

With 7 output ports, including two AC outlets, two USB-A, two high-speed USB-C ports, and a 12V car socket, the Elite 400 can power multiple devices without juggling plugs. Stallholders can keep their EFTPOS terminals charged, lights on, and music speakers playing for hours.

A single full charge can run a 50W portable fridge for more than 131 hours, a 1,000W ice maker for around 3.2 hours, or recharge a 60Wh laptop up to 45 times. For campers and outdoor hosts, it means a reliable power supply without constant refueling, emissions, or noises, which are often restricted or outright banned in public areas.

Fast Charging That Keeps Up With Real Life

Charging speed matters for large-capacity power stations, and this is where the Elite 400 quietly flexes. It supports 2,300W AC fast charging, cutting down wait times between uses.

Add up to 1,000W of solar input, and combined charging peaks at 3,300W, pushing the battery to 80% in around one hour under ideal conditions. That’s a major win for Australians relying on solar during daylight hours, especially on solar farms, remote caravan parks, or properties where grid access is limited.

Smart Backup for Everyday Power Confidence

At home, the Elite 400 also works as a dependable backup system, with a 15ms UPS switchover that keeps essential devices running through sudden outages. Internet routers, fish tank pumps, medical devices, and home offices stay online without interruption.

Its ultra-low 3W idle power draw allows the unit to sit on standby for extended periods without quietly draining itself. Through BLUETTI app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, users can monitor power in real time, schedule charging during solar-heavy hours, and remotely manage connected devices. Whether used as a home battery to offset peak rates or to turn the A/C on before getting home, it offers power that fits around modern Australian routines.

Pricing and Availability

The BLUETTI Elite 400 portable power station will be available in Australia from March 9, 2026, via the official BLUETTI Australia website, priced at AUD $2,999. Customers can use the code NA400 for an additional 6% launch discount.



About BLUETTI

BLUETTI is a global clean-energy brand focused on portable power, solar integration, and energy resilience. Known for combining robust engineering with practical design, BLUETTI continues to develop power solutions that support everyday living, outdoor exploration, and off-grid independence.

