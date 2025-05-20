BLUETTI Launches Apex 300 on Indiegogo: Versatile Power for Homes, Travel & Off-Grid Living

Sydney, 21 May 2025 – BLUETTI, a global leader in portable power and clean energy, has officially launched its most versatile portable power station to date – the Apex 300 – on Indiegogo. Tailored for modern Australian lifestyles, it bridges the gap between emergency home backup, off-grid living, and mobile power for vans, campers, and remote work setups.

All-in-One Power That Grows With You

At the heart of the Apex 300 is a massive 2,764.8Wh capacity and 3,840W output, enough to run power-hungry appliances like air conditioners, microwaves, or fridges with ease. Need more juice? Link up to three units in parallel and expand capacity to a staggering 58,000Wh with 18 B300K batteries, perfect for extended blackouts or full-time off-grid setups.

Whether you're braving power outages, heading off-grid, or living the van life, the Apex 300 grows and adapts to meet your energy needs.

Built for Efficiency: Save Smarter, Live Freer

The Apex 300 leads the class in power efficiency, sipping just 20W in idle mode—ideal for stretching backup runtime. It can power a refrigerator up to 24 extra hours, run CPAP machines longer, and extend air conditioner standby time significantly.

Even better, it works with SolarX 4K, the world’s first 500V/4,000W solar charge controller, slashing payback time to just two years. In a market like Australia, where power bills spike during winter, the Apex 300 offers a high ROI for families looking to reduce electricity costs.

Add BLUETTI’s Peak Load Shifting via the app, and the system automatically charges with cheap off-peak power or solar, then powers your home during peak-rate periods. It’s like having a smart energy assistant that quietly cuts your power bill.

Solar Superpower: Up to 19.2kW Solar Input

Australians love solar, and the Apex 300 doesn’t disappoint. Connect three units via the Hub A1 Parallel Box with three SolarX 4K chargers, and enjoy a combined 19.2kW solar input—ideal for full off-grid solar setups. Each unit features dual MPPT solar inputs and TurboBoost™ tech, enabling up to 2,400W solar input and an 80% charge in just 40 minutes.

You’ve also got options: up to seven charging methods, including wall outlets, solar panels, car alternators, gas generators, and more. Indoors, a 3,450W AC charge takes it from flat to full in about 70 minutes, perfect for quick turnarounds.

DIY-Ready for Vanlifers and Tiny Homeowners

With the Hub D1, BLUETTI caters to DIY power setups. This accessory includes a rugged 12V/50A Anderson port, letting you connect 12V appliances like camping fridges, Starlink, Wi-Fi routers, and lights, ideal for van builds, tiny homes, or outback cabins.

For long-haul adventures or remote travel, the Car DC to DC Alternator Charger 1 reclaims power from your vehicle while driving, delivering up to 560W for charging on the move.

Compact and Transportable – With Hot-Swap Freedom

Thanks to BLUETTI’s UltraCell™ tech, the Apex 300 boasts 40% more energy density, giving you more power in less space. Need to take part of the system outdoors? Hot-Swap Technology 2.0 lets you pull out a battery module for camping while the system keeps running.

A foldable trolley makes transporting the unit from your home to your caravan or tent simple and stress-free. maximizing the value of a backup power system

Last for Over 17 Years with Safer Cells

Durability is a standout feature. With 6,000+ charge cycles, the Apex 300 promises up to 17 years of daily use, retaining 80% capacity even after long-term operation. Built with second-gen automotive-grade LiFePO₄ cells and passing 33 CNAS-certified safety tests, it's one of the safest energy storage units on the market.

That long lifespan means less battery waste and more peace of mind, aligning with BLUETTI’s focus on sustainability and long-term value.

Pricing and Availability

The BLUETTI Apex 300 is now available for early backers on Indiegogo. It will soon be available via Amazon Australia and the official BLUETTI website .

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

