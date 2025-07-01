BLUETTI Launches Elite 100 V2, Elite 30 V2 in Australia, Taking Portable Power Further
"Always share excellence" is BLUETTI’s motto—and its latest releases exemplify this philosophy. The Elite 100 V2 builds upon the crowd-favourite AC180, which has sold over 7,000 units in Australia, with great updates to portability and performance. While the Elite 30 V2 is a refresh of the popular EB3A, holding more power in a more portable frame.
Launching on July 1 in Australia, the all-new Elite 100 V2 and Elite 30 V2 portable power stations bring next-gen design, smarter features, and rugged versatility to everyday life. Suitable for everything from 4x4 off-road adventures to beach camping, these two new units are engineered to give you power where and when you need it.
The Headliner: Elite 100 V2—Compact Power Without Compromise
The Elite 100 V2 packs a similar 1,024Wh capacity and 1,800W AC output but sheds 30% of the weight and 35% of the volume. Now weighing just 11.3kg (25 lbs) and sized like a small carry-on, it easily slides under a car seat or fits in your caravan drawer.
The upgraded 3,600W surge (2,700W Lifting power) handles heavy-hitters like kettles, microwaves, or even a portable AC unit. It sports nine output ports—including two AC outlets, two USB-A, two USB-C (100W & 140W), a car port, and two 5521 DC ports—to cover all your electronics and camping gear.
The Elite 100 V2 supports up to 1,200W AC input, reaching 80% charge in about 45 minutes. Solar charging gets a major upgrade, now accepting up to 1,000W for a full recharge in 70 minutes. It’s a game-changer for overlanders and RV owners who want a quick turnaround between stops. And for road warriors? The optional Charger 1 Alternator Charger juices it up at 560W, 6 times faster than traditional car charger while driving.
Built with top-tier LiFePO₄ cells, it’s rated for over 4,000 cycles, meaning a decade of regular use with minimal degradation. And thanks to a near-silent 30dB operation and a lightning-fast 10ms UPS switchover, you get seamless performance both on the road and at home. The upgraded BLUETTI app also gives you greater control over the Elite 100 V2: monitor battery levels, set charge limits, and receive alerts, all from your phone.
Small But Mighty: The Ultra-Portable Elite 30 V2
Weighing just 4.3kg, the Elite 30 V2 is built for grab-and-go convenience. Whether you're packing for a hiking trip, a bushwalk, or a beach picnic, it slips easily into your daypack.
The tiny beast houses a solid 288Wh capacity and delivers up to 600W of power (boosted to 1,500W with Power Lifting). With eight ports, including 140W USB-C, USB-A, AC, and a car port, it powers all your essentials like phones, laptops, cameras, and even your car fridge.
Thanks to BLUETTI’s next-gen UltraCell™ technology and an intelligent thermal system, the Elite 30 V2 cuts system power use by 50%, bringing standby consumption down to just 4.5W. That means more real-world usage from every charge.
Recharging is just as flexible. Plug it into the wall at up to 380W, or tap into the sun with a 200W solar input. BLUETTI’s new pocket-sized PV60L solar panel even gets you a trail-ready solar setup. And with a 10ms UPS switchover, it steps in automatically during blackouts, ideal for keeping the Wi-Fi or a CPAP machine running.
Availability and Prime Day Specials
Both the Elite 100 V2 and Elite 30 V2 will be available starting July 1 through BLUETTI’s official website and Amazon Australia. Super early bird pricing will run until July 11 at 11:59 PM AEST, offering serious savings:
Elite 100 V2: A$999 (super early bird)
Elite 30 V2: A$369 (super early bird)
Even better, their launch coincides with BLUETTI’s Prime Day Sale, where discounts reach up to 43% off sitewide. There’ll also be lucky draws, giveaways, and coupon bonuses to sweeten the deal—making this the ideal time to invest in a future-proof power solution. Check the deals here.
About BLUETTI
As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to providing reliable, affordable power solutions for everyday use. From solar-ready camping gear to robust home backup systems, its innovative products help Australians stay prepared and independent. With over 3.5 million users in 110+ countries, BLUETTI has built a reputation on quality, longevity, and sustainable design. Learn more at here.