BLUETTI RVSolar 48V Power System Streamlines Caravans & Boat Installs

BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, has officially released the RVSolar 48V Power System, a fully integrated solution boasting 30-minute core connection for RVs, boats, and off-grid setups. The system was recently recognized with the IFA Innovation Award “Best in Tech for Good” and is now available on BLUETTI’s official website.

The RVSolar 48V System delivers up to 6kW (AC + DC) or 5kVA of power, covering 99% of RV essentials from air conditioners to 12 V pumps and lights. Expandable up to 122 kWh, the system’s IP65-rated, self-heating LFP batteries deliver reliable power for extended caravan life or sailboat living in summer heat or winter frost.

What truly sets it apart is its streamlined design of just five key components, allowing the core system to be set up and powered on in as fast as 30 minutes. With an open communication protocol and broad third-party compatibility, the RVSolar allows flexible expansion and DIY upgrades—simplifying setup from travel trailers and 5th wheels to Class A motorhomes, cabin cruisers, and motor yachts. The system fully recharges in just 90 minutes, minimizing travel downtime in remote locations. Flexible recharge options—from campsite hookups and solar panels to generators and vehicle alternators—ensure efficient top-ups between stops.

Streamlined 30-Minute Core Setup—No Complex RV Technician Wiring Required

The pre-wired, all-in-one design allows users to complete the crucial system wiring and initialization in approximately 30 minutes—a time savings of up to 90% compared to complex, traditional bespoke installations. At the heart of this system is the 5-in-1 integrated RV5 Power Hub, which combines an inverter charger for appliances like coffee makers and microwaves, an MPPT solar charger to optimize solar input, an alternator charger for fast on-the-go charging, a DC converter for 12V/24V devices such as lights, pumps, and USB ports, and built-in circuit protection. No professional knowledge is required, and all necessary wiring is included in the package—users simply tighten screws to connect components. The system automatically detects each device and completes configuration, while continuously monitoring voltage and current to prevent miswiring and protect devices.

Open Third-Party Integration For RV Mods & DIY

As an open system, the RVSolar supports third-party batteries, electrical panels, solar panels, and components through the CAN protocol, RV-C, and NMEA 2000 standards, enabling seamless integration with modern RVs and boats. Its key components—RV5 Power Hub, Epanel Smart Distribution Panel, and B4810 48V LiFePO₄ Battery, PV100FX 100W Flexible Solar Panel—can directly replace or upgrade an existing system. RV modders can upgrade used RVs, DIY RV trailers, or swap individual components, saving time and cost—while enjoying the creative and social satisfaction of their DIY projects.

17-Year Battery Lifespan for Safe & Efficient Power

Featuring a built-in 48V high-voltage system, the RVSolar achieves 30% higher power efficiency than traditional 12V setups, with lower current, reduced heat, and longer runtime. Safety is reinforced by second-generation automotive-grade B4810 LFP batteries, IP65-rated against water, dust, and humidity—well-suited for demanding outdoor uses like boondocking, hunting, and overlanding. Designed for longevity with over 6000 cycles to 80% capacity, the battery offers a service life of up to 17 years. Its self-heating function ensures reliable performance down to -4 °F (-20 °C), making it a trusted companion for ice fishing trips, winter camping, and even riding out winter storms. Certified by Intertek for UL 458, UL 1741, and UL 1973, the RVSolar safeguards power and safety on extended journeys—whether on the road or on the water.

Next-Level Smart Control for Caravans and Boats

With the optional Epanel Smart Distribution Panel and 10.1" Epad Central Control Screen, users can control and monitor up to 4 AC and 20 DC appliances in real time—no manual adjustments needed. Essential devices like air conditioners, water heaters, and fans can be assigned to dedicated circuits with remote control, timers, and usage monitoring via the BLUETTI app. Built-in AI self-diagnostics and fault alerts ensure peace of mind, while remote monitoring covers water levels, temperature, and power usage. Quiet, low-maintenance, and zero-emmission, the RVSolar complements onboard generators—ideal for overnight camping or RV adventures.

Availability and Pricing

The RVSolar 48V Power System officially launched on September 30 on BLUETTI’s official website in Australia. The base package debuts at A$4,799, while the full smart package with Epanel and Epad is available at a launch price of A$5,999. Customers can also enjoy an additional 10% discount by using the code RSS10 at checkout.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup for power outages. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 110+ countries.

