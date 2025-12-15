BLUETTI Unveils Elite 300 in Australia: Most Compact 3kWh Portable Power Station for Homes & Caravans

BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is launching its new Elite 300 portable power station in Australia on December 15. As the most compact and cost-efficient 3kWh power station available, the Elite 300 packs serious power into a manageable package, ideal for Australian homes as a home battery backup, caravans, and off-grid setups.

Introducing BLUETTI Elite 300: 3kWh Power at 2kWh Portability

The Elite 300 holds 3,014Wh of capacity but weighs just 26.3kg—roughly as heavy as those smaller 2kWh units. This makes it easily movable between the house, caravan, and campsite without the bulk associated with 3kWh LFP power stations.

The 2,400W continuous output handles most home appliances, from fridges and microwaves to laptops and ice makers. When high-draw devices like kettles or ovens need extra muscle, the Power Lifting mode pushes its output to 4,800W with ease.

Multiple ports deliver genuine plug-and-play convenience: 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports (100W and 140W), a cigarette lighter socket, and a robust 12V/30A port. This variety ensures reliable electricity for virtually any device at home, work, or play.

Faster & Smarter Home Backup Power

Blackouts strike without warning—summer storms, bushfires, grid failures. The Elite 300 delivers uninterruptible power (UPS) in just 10 ms, making it one of the fastest-reacting home battery backups available. This home battery keeps fish tank filters running, gaming computers online, and fridges preserving food without interruption.

Power management is more intelligent with the updated BLUETTI app that goes beyond basic monitoring and remote control. Operating via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the new Timer Switch function enables customized power schedules to suit different lifestyles.

Households can program air conditioners to cool rooms before arriving home on sweltering summer days, or schedule pet feeders during extended holidays. They can also wake up or sleep units remotely from any location, taking full charge of their energy usage.

Power Freedom for Caravans and Off-Grid Adventures

Engineered with road adventures in mind, the Elite 300 battery backup includes a 12V/30A RV port that powers onboard systems like water pumps, lights, and diesel heaters, perfect for RVs, camper trailers, motorhomes, and boats.

Charging is quick and flexible for on-the-road power. Its 2,300W AC fast charging fills the battery in 1.6 hours. Combining AC with solar input reaches up to 2,800W for a 1-hour full recharge—an industry-leading speed.

Off the beaten track with solar panels, the Elite 300 captures up to 1,200W of sunlight, providing steady power for refrigeration, lighting, and cooking. Road trippers and overlanders can also top it up from their vehicles using the Charger 1 alternator charger, recharging 6 times faster than conventional car chargers.

Pricing and Availability

The Elite 300 launches on December 15 via BLUETTI Australia's official website at a special introductory price of AUD $2,599, valid until December 31. Customers can use the code NA300 for an additional 6% launch discount.

Additionally, BLUETTI's Christmas Sale is running from December 10 to December 25, offering discounts of up to 50% across its range of portable power stations and solar generators. Good time for Australians to secure reliable portable power for summer camping trips, beach weekends, or home backup peace of mind.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is a global leader in clean energy storage, providing reliable portable power stations, solar generators, and solar battery systems for home backup and outdoor activities. With a dedicated R&D team and a 40,000m² certified manufacturing facility, the company is making innovative power solutions accessible to everyone. Through continuous innovation and a customer-centric approach, BLUETTI has been trusted by over 4 million users across 110+ countries and regions.

