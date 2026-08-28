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Bring Filtered Outdoor Air Indoors Without Drilling: FreshFlow on Kickstarter

August 27, 2026
Bring Filtered Outdoor Air Indoors Without Drilling: FreshFlow on Kickstarter
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Modern homes are designed to keep conditioned air inside, but that can make fresh-air ventilation a challenge. Opening a window may bring in pollen, dust, smoke, insects, outdoor noise or unwanted heat and cold. Portable air purifiers offer another option, but primarily recirculate air already inside a room rather than bringing outdoor air indoors.

Traditional ventilation systems can provide controlled air exchange, but installation may involve wall drilling, ductwork or professional installation. COZEWARE FreshFlow takes a different approach, using a compatible window to bring in filtered outdoor air without permanent wall modifications.

The COZEWARE FreshFlow Window-Mounted Filtered Fresh Air System is designed for bedrooms, apartments, rental homes and home offices, offering an alternative between simply opening a window and installing whole-home ventilation.

Fresh air without leaving the window open

FreshFlow comes in two configurations. The FreshFlow Core is designed to continuously bring filtered outdoor air into a room, while the FreshFlow Pro adds COZEWARE's DualPath air system, giving it separate airflow paths for outdoor fresh-air intake and indoor air recirculation purification. This allows Pro to adapt to changing outdoor conditions: it can introduce filtered outdoor air when conditions are suitable, or recirculate and purify indoor air when outdoor air quality is less desirable.

Both models use Fresh-In to actively draw outdoor air into the room and filter it before delivery, rather than simply recirculating existing indoor air like a conventional air purifier. COZEWARE says this approach is designed to help address the stuffy-room feeling and CO₂ buildup that can occur when people spend extended periods in closed-window spaces.

Engineered for Real-World Livability

FreshFlow is designed to deliver airflow without disrupting daily life. Recent acoustic refinements have reduced minimum operating noise by an additional 4.5 dB, balancing effective airflow with quieter operation.

The system offers three operating modes to adapt to changing needs throughout the day:

Mode
Noise Level
Airflow Rate
Best For
Sleep Mode
26 dB
20 m³/h (11.8 CFM)
Uninterrupted overnight use – quieter than a typical library environment
Medium Mode
37 dB
40 m³/h (23.6 CFM)
Everyday daytime occupancy and home office work
High Mode
49 dB
80 m³/h (47.1 CFM)
Rapid fresh-air replenishment during peak activity

At just 26 dB in Sleep Mode, FreshFlow delivers meaningful air exchange at a level well below the typical bedroom ambient noise floor (generally 30–35 dB). This performance sets FreshFlow apart in the single-room ventilation category: fresh air that doesn't cost you a good night's sleep.

Modular filters for changing air conditions

Filtration is handled by the AirMatch Quick-Swap Filter System, with interchangeable filters designed around different everyday conditions, including dust, pollen and pet-related particles, as well as smoke and odors.

FreshFlow also incorporates AirGuide Smart Air Guidance, combining a built-in display with app-based controls to help users monitor indoor conditions and manage operating settings.

A window installation instead of a renovation

FreshFlow's WindowFit system uses a dedicated bracket and sealing system for compatible windows, avoiding wall drilling, ductwork and permanent renovation. Its removable design makes it well suited to renters and apartment residents.

Designed for individual rooms, FreshFlow does not provide heat or humidity recovery and is not intended for extreme climates or medical-grade air treatment.

Kickstarter pricing starts at $149

For its Kickstarter launch, FreshFlow will offer four main configurations.

Super Early Bird pricing starts at $149 for FreshFlow Core and $169 for FreshFlow Pro, with the Core All-Air Kit at $179 and Pro All-Air Kit at $199. The tier is available for the first 48 hours or until sold out, limited to 200 units.

Early Bird pricing then starts at $159 for Core and $179 for Pro, with the Core All-Air Kit at $189 and Pro All-Air Kit at $209. This tier runs through Day 1–7 or until sold out, limited to 400 units. A campaign-exclusive KS Special tier will offer Core at $169 and Pro at $189.

Replacement filters cost $14.90 individually or $29.90 for a 3-pack.

For Kickstarter stretch goals, reaching $50,000 with 250 backers unlocks one additional filter for all backers, while $100,000 with 500 backers unlocks three. Additional stretch-goal details remain TBC.

Kickstarter launch timeline

The Kickstarter pre-launch and waitlist open on August 18, 2026, with the official campaign launching at 6:00 PM US Pacific Time on August 23. The campaign targets the United States with free shipping; applicable state and local sales taxes will be borne by backers, and first deliveries are estimated for November 20, 2026.

With removable window-mounted design, modular filtration and Pro's dual fresh-air and purification modes, FreshFlow offers a more flexible approach to single-room ventilation without requiring a renovation.

For updates and full campaign details, follow the official COZEWARE FreshFlow Kickstarter page here.

COZEWARE FreshFlow：Better air starts at your window

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