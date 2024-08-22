Bzigo Iris uses AI smarts to track mosquitoes – so you can dispatch them

Do you love high-tech gadgets but hate mosquitoes? If so, the Bzigo Iris may be just what you're looking for! The AI-enabled device hunts down hard-to-track mosquitoes and highlights them with a laser, so you can move in with a swatter to deliver the coup de grâce.

First of all, we should point out that while the Bzigo Iris certainly does make the snuffing-out of mosquitoes in your home much easier, it doesn't actually kill the things itself. In fact, it's actually quite innocuous, and is safe around children, pets, and people's eyes.

What the device does do is detect one or more mosquitoes within a bedroom or other room, then track them until they land on a wall, ceiling, or other surface. All of us know the frustration of trying to follow a mosquito ourselves only to lose sight of it, then later hear its high-pitched whine once the lights are off and we're in bed drifting off to sleep.

Once the detected mosquito has landed, the Bzigo Iris proceeds to wirelessly alert you via an iOS/Android app on your smartphone. It also projects a bright red dot onto the mosquito using an integrated Class-1 eye-safe red laser pointer.

From that point on, it's just a matter of you walking into the room, seeing the red dot, and swatting the mosquito – before it even has a chance to bite you. You can use an included rechargeable electric swatter for performing the task with a bit of pizzazz. The zap delivered by that telescopic-handle device is deadly to mosquitoes, but harmless to humans and pets.

And speaking of harmlessness, it's important to note that the Bzigo Iris doesn't use any chemicals (toxic or otherwise), nor does it require cartridges or refills of any kind. Instead, it utilizes a wide-angle camera and computer vision algorithms to identify the telltale shape and movements of flying mosquitoes.

The device is able to operate 24/7, and simply gets plugged into an electrical outlet – no charging or changing of batteries is required. It even works in the dark, thanks to an array of infrared LEDs.

A single Bzigo Iris can track multiple mosquitoes at once, moving its laser pointer back and forth between them to show where each one is located. It's also possible to set up multiple Irises in different rooms, all of them paired to a single smartphone. The app on that phone displays all of the devices' alerts, with each alert showing how many mosquitoes have been detected in each unit's particular room.

Should the Bzigo Iris sound like your mosquito-hunting cup of tea, you can purchase the device now via the Bzigo website. It's currently available for a discounted price of just US$339, down $61 from the regular price of $400. Shipping is free to US residents.

