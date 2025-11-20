Ceretone's Black Friday Special: Professional-Grade Hearing for $299

Save $90 on the Forbes-recognized Core One Pro – nearly invisible hearing aid now just $299 for two weeks only.

What $299 Benefits You

For less than the cost of a nice dinner out, you can rediscover:

Clear conversations – No more asking "what?" or pretending you heard something you didn't

Confident social gatherings – Follow group conversations effortlessly, even in noisy restaurants

Relaxed TV watching – Enjoy shows at normal volume without disturbing others

Better work meetings – Catch every detail in phone calls and presentations

Peace of mind – With a device so small, most people won’t even notice you’re wearing it.

Revolutionary Miniature Design

The Core One Pro from Ceretone—recently recognized by Forbes as one of the top 4 hearing aid brands—represents a breakthrough in miniature engineering. Weighing less than a paperclip and sitting inside your ear canal, this device seems to disappear entirely. While delivering professional-grade sound quality.

Unlike traditional hearing aids that cost 4,000+ require multiple appointments, and are often noticeable the Core One Pro offers a complete one-box solution. Everything you need comes ready to use—no doctor visits, no custom fittings, no complicated setup process.

Thoughtful Engineering in a Tiny Package

"The Core One Pro is a significant development packing lots of advanced features into a tiny super affordable hearing aid. That is truly amazing," says Adnan Shennib, inventor of the Lyric®, the world's smallest hearing aid, holder of 100 patents in hearing technology, and Ceretone's technical advisor.

"After wearing it for a few hours, I completely forgot it was there—and no whistling at all," one user reported. The comfort comes from research analyzing over 10,000 ear canal samples to optimize the miniature fit.

Features Designed For Your Lifestyle

Invisible Design: Sits deep within your ear canal – it blends in naturally.

Easy Access: Skip the doctor’s visit - no prescriptions; available for immediate use.

Smart Hearing Modes: Four modes for different situations – daily conversations, outdoor activities, restaurant dining, and tinnitus masking.

All-Day Comfort: 20-hour battery life with 80 hours total from the charging case

Weather-Resistant: IP66 rating handles sweat, light rain, and daily activities

Ceretone Core One Pro OTC Hearing aids

Compare the Value

Traditional hearing aids: $4000+ multiple appointments + ongoing maintenance

Other options: 500-1000+ setup complications

Core One Pro (Black Friday Price): $299 + risk-free trial and extended warranty

No-Risk Trial

Every Core One Pro includes a 60-day trial period with free returns and an extended 18-month warranty. Test it in your daily routine – at work, with family, in social settings. If it doesn't improve your hearing experience, return it at no cost.

Limited-Time Pricing

This $299 Black Friday price (regularly $389) is available for two weeks only.

What you get for $299 in one complete box:



Core One Pro hearing aid

Multiple ear tip sizes for perfect fit

Charging case with 80-hour battery life

60-day money-back guarantee

Extended 18-month warranty

Free shipping both ways

Your Next Step

If you've been avoiding social situations, missing important conversations, or dealing with the frustration of poor hearing, this is your opportunity to try a Forbes-recognized, complete one-box solution risk-free.

Get Core One Pro for $299 - Two Weeks Only

