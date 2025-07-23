Ceretone's Core One Pro: Small Size, Big Surprise

The crowded hearing aid market has a new disruptor with a device that promises to be both invisible and affordable.

The hearing aid industry has long been dominated by expensive, often conspicuous devices that many users find uncomfortable or embarrassing to wear. But California-based company Ceretone is challenging that status quo with its Core One Pro--a tiny, nearly invisible hearing aid that just launched in the U.S. this July.

Two Years in the Making

The Core One Pro represents over two years of dedicated research and development, building upon the foundation of Ceretone's original Core One model. This latest iteration incorporates valuable feedback from thousands of real users, resulting in a device that's equally compact yet significantly more powerful--delivering enhanced comfort and remarkably clearer, more natural sound quality.

Nearly Invisible by Design

The Core One Pro 's most notable feature is what you can't see. Classified as an Invisible-in-Canal (IIC) device, it's designed to sit completely inside the ear canal, making it virtually undetectable to others. At just 0.035oz--roughly the weight of a paperclip--it's among the lightest hearing aids on the market.

"After wearing it for a few hours, I completely forgot it was there—and no whistling at all," reports one early user, echoing feedback from hundreds of customers. This exceptional comfort comes from analyzing over 10,000 ear canal samples, paired with multiple sizes of soft, ergonomic open eartips.

Ceretone told us, as an IIC hearing aid, the whistle-free experience represents a major breakthrough. While the original Core One had unstable feedback cancellation, the Core One Pro has completely eliminated whistling without sacrificing the comfortable, invisible fit that users praise.

Professional Tech, Consumer Price

What sets the Core One Pro apart technically is its Audio 16 chipset, sourced from Intricon, a U.S. company with four decades of experience in micromedical technology. Originally developed for prescription hearing aids, this processor has been adapted for over-the-counter use--bringing professional-level performance to everyday consumers at an accessible price point.

This partnership combines Ceretone's cutting-edge technology with Intricon's extensive hearing tech expertise, creating a powerful synergy that delivers enhanced audio clarity and remarkably authentic, crystal-clear sound reproduction. The result is professional-grade performance that was once exclusive to expensive prescription devices, now available to a broader audience.

Core One Pro offers four hearing modes: Normal for everyday conversations, Outdoor for wind noise reduction, Restaurant for filtering background chatter, and a specialized Tinnitus mode that provides masking sounds for those suffering from ear ringing.

Built for Daily Life

The Core One Pro carries an IP66 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it can handle sweat, light rain, and everyday moisture exposure. Battery life is competitive at 20 hours per charge, with the charging case providing up to 80 hours total--a feature that frequent travelers will appreciate.

Pricing That Breaks Industry Norms

At $329 during the launch month and $389 thereafter, the Core One Pro costs roughly one-tenth of traditional prescription hearing aids, which typically range from $4,000 to $8,000 per pair.

The Core One Pro is now available for purchase at ceretone.com and will be soon available on Amazon.

Company Background and Market Performance

Ceretone was founded by an engineer whose father experienced hearing loss, giving the company a personal stake in solving accessibility issues in the hearing aid market. The company's 2023 crowdfunding campaign raised over $300,000 from more than 1,200 backers, suggesting strong consumer interest.

Today, the Core One Pro is available through direct-to-consumer sales on the company's website, with potential expansion into major retail stores planned for the near future.

Market Context

The hearing aid industry has been undergoing significant changes since the FDA began allowing over-the-counter sales in 2022. This regulatory shift has opened the door for new companies like Ceretone to compete with traditional manufacturers who have historically controlled the market through audiologist partnerships.

With an aging population and increasing awareness of hearing health, the market for accessible hearing solutions continues to grow. Whether Ceretone can maintain its momentum against both established players and other newcomers remains to be seen.

Worth a try?

After all, Ceretone offers a completely risk-free 60-day trial period with free returns--no questions asked. The company also provides a 12-month warranty, so there's really nothing to lose and potentially clearer hearing to gain.