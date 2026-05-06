New ice pop machine makes frozen treats in under 30 minutes

Homemade ice pops have always been simple in theory but slow in practice. Whether made from fresh juice, yogurt blends or smoothies, the process typically involves pouring ingredients into molds and leaving them in the freezer for hours. The result can be inconsistent, difficult to remove, and heavily dependent on available freezer space.

The Coolwill Ice Pop Machine is designed to rethink that process, turning what has traditionally been a passive, time-consuming task into something faster and more interactive.

Compressor cooling replaces the freezer

At the core of the device is a built-in compressor-based cooling system – the same general approach used in ice cream makers. Rather than relying on external freezing, the machine actively cools liquid ingredients inside the unit, allowing ice pops to form in as little as 25 to 45 minutes.

This shifts ice pop making from an overnight task to something that can be done on demand. Instead of planning ahead, users can prepare frozen treats within a single session, whether for an afternoon snack, a gathering or a last-minute dessert.

Designed for simplicity

The system is built around ease of use. Users add their ingredients, select from one of six preset modes, and initiate the process with a one-touch control interface. The presets are designed to handle different textures and recipes, helping standardize results without requiring manual adjustment.

Once the freezing cycle is complete, the machine also addresses one of the more frustrating aspects of traditional molds: removal. A built-in demolding function is designed to release the finished pops cleanly, reducing the need to run molds under warm water or risk breaking the stick.

There’s also a keep-cool function, which maintains temperature after opening, helping preserve texture while multiple pops are removed or served.

Multiple molds, broader use cases

While the primary focus is ice pops, the system is designed to be more versatile than a single-purpose appliance. The machine supports multiple interchangeable molds, including five standard popsicle molds, two ice cube trays and two novelty “cat-paw” molds for smaller, bite-sized shapes.

This expands its use beyond traditional popsicles. Ice cubes for drinks, flavored cubes for cocktails, and smaller snack formats all become part of the same workflow. The ability to switch formats without changing appliances adds flexibility, particularly for households that entertain or experiment with different recipes.

Control over ingredients

Another key aspect of the product is ingredient control. Store-bought frozen treats often contain added sugars, artificial flavors or preservatives, limiting options for those with dietary preferences or restrictions. A home system allows users to tailor recipes directly, from low-sugar fruit blends to plant-based options or higher-protein formulations.

This aligns with a broader trend toward at-home food preparation, where transparency and customization are becoming more important. The machine is positioned not just as a convenience tool, but as a way to create personalized frozen snacks that match specific tastes or nutritional goals.

Encouraging experimentation

Because of its shorter cycle time, the machine also lends itself to experimentation. Instead of committing to a batch that takes hours to freeze, users can test different ingredient combinations and see the results within a single sitting. That makes it easier to refine recipes or adapt to seasonal ingredients.

The interactive aspect is also part of its appeal. The product is aimed in part at families, where making ice pops can become a shared activity rather than a background process.

Compact, appliance-style design

Physically, the unit is designed as a countertop appliance rather than a temporary gadget. Measuring roughly 46 cm long, 17 cm wide and 38 cm high, it’s intended to sit alongside other kitchen devices. The compressor is integrated into the unit, removing the need for pre-frozen inserts or bowls.

The exterior uses ABS housing, while food-contact components are made from silicone and stainless steel, and the molds are fully removable to simplify cleaning.

Addressing long-standing limitations

The product is built around solving a few persistent issues with traditional ice pop making: long freezing times, limited control over ingredients, and a largely passive experience. By introducing active cooling and automation, it reframes the process as something faster and more engaging.

It also positions itself against existing kitchen gadgets by combining functions. While ice cream machines focus on churned desserts and freezer molds remain static, the Coolwill unit aims to bridge that gap with a dedicated system for rapid ice pop production that can also handle other formats.

From niche idea to broader appeal

The target audience spans several groups, from families with children to health-conscious users and those interested in DIY food preparation. Its mix of speed, customization and novelty shapes also lends itself to social settings such as parties or gatherings, where quick turnaround can be a practical advantage.

More broadly, it reflects a shift toward appliances that combine convenience with creativity, allowing users to experiment while still delivering predictable results.

The Coolwill Ice Pop Machine is currently the subject of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, where further details about the product and its rollout are available.

