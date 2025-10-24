DJI Osmo 360 captures immersive 8K panoramas with its dual 1-inch sensors

In the world of 360° cameras, the DJI Osmo 360 combines effortless panoramic recording with professional-grade imaging, expanding the possibilities of immersive content creation. Equipped with a 1-inch square sensor optimized for panoramic capture and native 8K recording capabilities, it allows users to capture every detail effortlessly—no need for precise framing in advance.

1-Inch Sensor: A Foundation for Exceptional Clarity

At the heart of the Osmo 360 lies its 1-inch square sensor, one of the camera’s key innovations. Compared with traditional rectangular sensors, it offers approximately 25% more effective light-sensitive area and a more uniform pixel distribution. This design eliminates the common edge softness found in typical panoramic imagery, ensuring consistent sharpness from center to corner and delivering a solid foundation for high-resolution output.

Native 8K Recording: Ultimate Resolution and Post-Production Flexibility

Powered by dual 1-inch sensors, the Osmo 360 supports native 8K/50fps panoramic video recording. The resulting footage captures extraordinary detail and provides creators with remarkable flexibility in post-production. You can crop 4K or even 1080p close-up shots from 8K panoramic footage while retaining impressive clarity—transforming a single 360° clip into multiple usable perspectives for creative storytelling.

Low-Light Performance and Dynamic Range: Clean and Natural in the Dark

Thanks to its 2.4μm large pixels and f/1.9 wide aperture, the Osmo 360 delivers reliable performance in low-light environments. Its dynamic range of up to 13.5 stops preserves both highlight and shadow detail, producing natural, nuanced imagery even in challenging lighting conditions—from twilight cityscapes to dimly lit outdoor adventures.

Stabilization: Professional-Grade Motion Steadiness

For action-oriented creators, stabilization is critical—and here the Osmo 360 excels.

HorizonSteady maintains horizon alignment within ±0.5°, ensuring a perfectly level frame even during fast or erratic movement.

RockSteady 3.0 efficiently suppresses high-frequency vibrations, delivering smooth, stable footage ideal for first-person cycling, running, or extreme sports scenarios.

Ecosystem and Usability: Seamless Integration for Creators

In terms of operation and expandability, the Osmo 360 continues DJI’s tradition of intuitive design. Its magnetic quick-release mount is fully compatible with Osmo Action accessories, allowing easy attachment to helmets, bikes, or backpacks. For DJI drone users, the 10-bit D-Log M color profile ensures seamless color matching with Mavic series footage, greatly streamlining color grading and editing workflows.

Battery life is rated at approximately 90 minutes of 8K recording. In real-world use, this comfortably supports multiple short shooting sessions, though extended filming may require a spare battery.

Who It’s For — and What to Expect

The Osmo 360 is clearly positioned as a professional-grade panoramic camera designed for high-quality content creators and DJI ecosystem users. It delivers best-in-class image performance, rock-solid stabilization, and efficient post-production integration—making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize image consistency and creative control.

That said, it does come with some trade-offs: its compact, square form factor limits grip comfort and increases the chance of accidentally touching the lens, making a selfie stick recommended. Additionally, native 8K footage consumes significant storage and demands powerful editing hardware. These are natural compromises in pursuit of uncompromising image quality.

The DJI Osmo 360 sets a new technical benchmark in the portable 360° camera segment. It achieves an impressive balance between image quality, stability, and system integration, standing out as a capable and forward-thinking tool for creators.

Currently, through October 28, the Osmo 360 Creator Combo is available at a limited-time promotional price of $559.99 on Amazon.

The DJI Osmo 360 Adventure Combo is $559.99.

