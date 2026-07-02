Don’t overpay for Mac products—These MacBook Pros are only $440

TL;DR: You can get a near-mint condition refurbished MacBook Pro on sale for only $439.99 (reg. $1,999).

RAM prices have made many new computers an unwise investment, but refurbished units still have promise. This MacBook Pro is in near-mint condition, but because it’s a refurb and on sale, it’s only $439.99 (reg. $1,999).

A smarter way to get a good computer

This model runs on a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor that can turbo-boost up to 3.8GHz when a task gets demanding. Pair that with 16GB of fast LPDDR4X RAM and a 1TB SSD, and you’ve got plenty of headroom for everyday work, creative projects, and a respectable amount of casual gaming on the Iris Plus integrated graphics.

The 13.3-inch Retina display is one of the nicer panels Apple has put on a 13-inch laptop, running at 2560×1600 native resolution and 500 nits of brightness. True Tone shifts the color temperature automatically to ease eye strain, and a handful of scaled resolutions are available if you want to fit more on screen.

Connectivity is where the 2020 Intel MacBook Pros still shine. Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports each handle charging, DisplayPort output, Thunderbolt at 40Gb/s, or USB 3.1 Gen 2 at 10Gb/s, so monitors, docks, and external drives all play nicely. The Magic Keyboard is backlit, Touch Bar and Touch ID are built in, and battery life is rated up to 10 hours.

Buying a brand-new computer in 2026 may mean overpaying.

If you need a good computer for an excellent price, this sale is one of your best options, but stock is limited.

For a very limited time, you can get a near-mint refurbished MacBook Pro on sale for $439.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

