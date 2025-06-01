EOFY Sale 2025: BLUETTI’s Smart Energy Solutions Slash Winter Power Bills

As winter sets in and power bills start to rise, BLUETTI’s End of Financial Year Sale is here to help Australians cut energy costs—with discounts of up to 43% across portable power stations, solar panels, and home backup systems. Running from June 1 to 30, it’s the best time to upgrade your energy setup for camping, road trips, or simply staying warm at home.

Pack Light, Power Anywhere

For quick outdoor adventures, BLUETTI’s lightweight models like the AC2A and AC70 are built for grab-and-go power. The AC2A weighs just 3.6kg—lighter than a house cat—yet powers laptops, routers, and even mini heaters. Many tech users rely on the AC2A’s 20ms UPS function to keep routers, game consoles, and security cameras online—even during outages. The AC70, with its ergonomic handle and compact design, is a camper favourite. One happy user said: “It ran my CPAP machine overnight, humidifier on and all!”

Off-Grid Power for the Long Haul

Embarking on a road trip or setting up a van workspace? The AC180 and Elite 200 V2 are trusted choices for caravans, 4WDs, and remote job sites. Auto Expert John Cadogan called the AC180: “A tremendously versatile bit of kit for 4X4s, boats, and sheds in the boonies.” These units offer high power output with a surprisingly compact footprint—plus ultra-fast recharging that gets you from 0 to 80% in just 45 minutes, fast enough to top up while you’re packing or stopping for coffee.

Recharging on the road is a breeze when you're equipped with both the BLUETTI alternator charger Charger 1 and portable solar panels. The Charger 1 delivers up to 560W straight from your vehicle while driving—perfect for cloudy days or overnight top-ups. When the sun’s out, the foldable, water-resistant solar panels harness clean energy with high efficiency. Use them separately or together for a reliable, uninterrupted power supply—so you can say goodbye to energy worries, wherever the road takes you.

Winter Comfort, Lower Bills

At home, the AC300+B300K modular system offers peace of mind during outages and peak tariff hours. You can customize your setup based on how much power you need—from running a heater on cold nights to keeping your fridge and coffee machine humming. And if your needs grow, expanding the system is easy with plug-and-play battery modules—no rewiring, no hassle. As BLUETTI user Paul put it: “Massive capacity, compact design—the amount of power in such a small space is insane.”

Don’t Miss BLUETTI’s Huge EOFY Deals!

From grab-and-go units to full-home systems, BLUETTI’s EOFY Sale offers real savings and real power. Head to BLUETTI’s official website to score the best deals before June 30—and start powering smarter this winter.

