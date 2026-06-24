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Fanttik takes spot cleaning off the cord with Textra 11 Apex

June 24, 2026
Fanttik takes spot cleaning off the cord with Textra 11 Apex
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A spilled coffee on the stairs. Muddy paw prints on the sofa. A juice-box incident in the back seat. These are exactly the kind of small fabric messes that are annoying enough to clean right away, but not quite serious enough to justify dragging out a full-size carpet cleaner.

That gap is where Fanttik is placing its new Textra 11 Apex Cordless Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, a compact spot cleaner designed to bring quick wet-cleaning power to carpets, sofas, car interiors, RV cushions, stairs, area rugs and other soft surfaces without tying the user to a wall outlet.

Fanttik is already known for its portable cleaning lineup, including several well-received cordless car vacuums built around compact bodies, brushless motors and grab-and-go convenience. With Textra 11 Apex, the brand is extending that same portable-tool approach into a category that has traditionally been more outlet-dependent: carpet and upholstery spot cleaning.

Many popular portable carpet cleaners are technically “portable,” but still depend on a power cord. That works fine near a wall outlet, but becomes less convenient when the mess is on a staircase, inside a vehicle, on patio furniture, or in an RV parked away from shore power. Textra 11 Apex removes that limitation with a built-in lithium battery, making it easier to bring the cleaner directly to the mess instead of moving the mess, the furniture, or an extension cord around the house.

The cleaner weighs 8.3 lb, so it is meant for fast spot jobs rather than whole-room deep cleaning. Fanttik positions it for fresh spills and everyday fabric accidents, including wine, milk, tomato sauce, mud and pet footprints. In real use, that means it is better suited to cleaning a stained sofa cushion, a car seat, a stair tread or a small rug than shampooing an entire carpeted room.

Inside, a 150W brushless motor provides two suction modes, with up to 40AW on high and 20AW on low. The high mode is designed for stronger extraction when pulling dirty water back out of fabric, while the lower mode gives users more runtime for lighter messes. On a full charge, Textra 11 Apex runs up to 26 minutes on high mode and up to 50 minutes on low mode, according to Fanttik.

The workflow is straightforward: spray the cleaning solution, scrub the surface with the brush head, and extract the loosened mess into the dirty-water tank. A smart LED display built into the handle shows the mode, battery level and charging status, while also giving alerts for low water, a full tank or clogs.

Fanttik has also included a self-cleaning function, which is a useful touch for a wet cleaner. After use, the cleaning cap can be attached to rinse the brush head and hose with one button, helping reduce the leftover grime that can make compact carpet cleaners unpleasant to store. The machine charges via Type-C and reaches a full charge in about 3 to 4 hours with a compatible 30W or higher charger.

The biggest appeal, though, is still the cordless design. For car owners, it means cleaning seats, mats and trunk fabric without finding an outlet near the driveway. For RV owners, it means handling spills while traveling or camping. For homes with stairs, pets or kids, it means a small fabric mess can be handled immediately instead of waiting until it becomes a bigger cleaning project.

Textra 11 Apex is not trying to replace a heavy-duty carpet extractor, and Fanttik is clear that it is not intended for stubborn, set-in stains or pet hair removal. Its value is in being close at hand when something fresh happens, especially in places where a corded cleaner feels inconvenient.

With Prime Day deals approaching, the Fanttik Textra 11 Apex lands as a timely option for shoppers looking to upgrade their cleaning toolkit with something more mobile than a traditional spot cleaner. For anyone who has ever wished their carpet cleaner worked more like a cordless vacuum, this is the kind of small household gadget that could make quick cleanups a lot less annoying.

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