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Five Years of No Limits: Meet the 60V Warrior Ultra M-530

June 17, 2026
Five Years of No Limits: Meet the 60V Warrior Ultra M-530
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Built on two decades of manufacturing heritage and five years of all-terrain ambition, FREESKY signals what comes next with its most powerful machine yet.

Five years ago, FREESKY asked a question the eBike industry had long ignored: why should riders pay a premium brand tax for real all-terrain power? Today, with over 120,000 riders across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, FREESKY has its answer. And the brand is marking this milestone the only way it knows how: by building something bigger.

20 Years of Manufacturing. One Unshakable Vision

FREESKY 5th Anniversary: 120,000 Riders, Zero Limits.

FREESKY was founded in 2021, but the engineering team behind it spent 20 years designing frames, stress-testing drivetrains, and manufacturing complete bikes for some of the most recognized names in the industry. That factory-floor expertise is what separates FREESKY from the wave of startups that rely on off-the-shelf parts and outsourced assembly.

The brand’s vision is to be the world’s most trusted authority in all-terrain electric power. FREESKY calls this philosophy Total Mastery of Every Terrain: if a component doesn’t help a rider conquer more ground, it doesn’t make the cut.

The Gritty Pathfinder: A Brand Built Different

FREESKY’s brand personality is The Gritty Pathfinder: technically brilliant, brutally honest, and driven by the belief that riders deserve more than marketing promises. That shows up in product pages that lead with real specs, a pricing philosophy that puts every dollar into the machine itself, and a service model that trusts riders to maintain their own bikes. Four core values anchor this character: Raw Power, Rugged Reliability, Empathetic Response, and Fearless Exploration.

Rider-First Support, Rider-Proven Growth

Every FREESKY bike ships with a 2-year warranty, access to the Freesky DIY Hub video library, 24-hour remote diagnostics, and direct parts shipping across all three markets. That commitment is why over 120,000 riders have chosen FREESKY — not because of advertising, but because word travels fast among people who actually ride.

What Comes Next: Introducing the Warrior Ultra M-530

The original Warrior Pro M-530 became FREESKY’s best-seller across all three markets, earning its reputation on steep inclines, in deep mud, and across terrain most eBikes would never attempt. The Warrior Ultra M-530 is the next chapter: a 60V architecture that delivers a fundamental leap in power delivery. Higher voltage means the motor draws current more efficiently, responds faster, and maintains peak output longer under heavy load. More voltage means more conquest.

  • 60V high-voltage platform, a generational leap in power architecture
  • Faster throttle response, instant and aggressive
  • Fiercer sustained power output under heavy load
  • Downhill-grade full suspension, built to dominate
  • Distinctive design that commands attention
  • Engineered for riders who accept no terrain as a limit

The Warrior Ultra M-530 is expected to launch in August 2026. Pricing, full specifications, and pre-order details will be announced on freeskycycle.com in the coming weeks.

About FREESKY

FREESKY is an all-terrain electric bike brand founded in 2021, built on 20 years of manufacturing expertise. Serving riders across the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Learn more at freeskycycle.com.

Learn more at https://www.freeskycycle.com

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