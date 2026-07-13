Fix Hard Entry Issues With a Custom Side Steps Upgrade

Modern pickup trucks and SUVs are built higher than ever before. While the elevated ground clearance provides excellent road presence and off-road capability, it also creates a common daily inconvenience for many drivers and passengers. Getting in and out of a truck can become surprisingly difficult, especially for children, seniors, shorter passengers, and anyone carrying tools, groceries, or luggage. Many owners find themselves awkwardly climbing into the cabin, often slipping on wet shoes or bumping their legs against the rocker panels.

Even worse, repeated climbing without proper assistance can leave dirty shoe marks on door sills and cause scratches on the paint around the lower body. Over time, these small issues add up, affecting both vehicle appearance and passenger comfort. Whether you're driving a Ford F-150 for work or a Ford Bronco for outdoor adventures, the lack of proper side steps can make daily entry and exit more frustrating than it needs to be.

For drivers looking to improve convenience without compromising their vehicle's functionality, custom running boards and side steps offer a practical solution. Products like the OEDRO Running Boards for 2015-2026 Ford F-150 are designed specifically to provide a stable stepping platform while maintaining a factory-style appearance. Featuring a widened anti-slip stepping surface and durable construction, these side steps help make vehicle access safer and more comfortable for every passenger.

Unlike universal accessories that may fit poorly or reduce ground clearance, vehicle-specific side steps are engineered to complement the truck's original design. OEDRO running boards provide convenient access without interfering with the Bronco's adventurous capability. The carefully designed structure allows drivers to enjoy easier boarding while maintaining the rugged styling that makes the Bronco so popular among outdoor enthusiasts.

Beyond convenience, running boards also add an important layer of protection to the vehicle's side panels. Rocks, road debris, and accidental contact in parking lots can cause damage to lower body sections. A sturdy side step acts as a barrier between these hazards and the truck's paintwork. This means drivers gain both practical functionality and additional protection with a single upgrade.

When comparing a stock truck with no side steps to one equipped with a premium upgrade, the difference becomes immediately noticeable. A factory setup without steps often requires passengers to stretch higher and place additional strain on knees and hips during entry. Children may need assistance every time they climb in, while elderly family members often find access uncomfortable or unsafe. During rainy conditions, the risk of slipping becomes even greater.

An upgraded setup, such as the OEDRO Two-Stairs Square Side Steps for Ford F-150, F-250 and F-350 Crew Cab Models , introduces a larger stepping area that significantly improves accessibility. The two-step design is especially useful for lifted trucks or heavy-duty models with higher ride heights. Instead of climbing directly into the cabin, passengers can enter in a more natural and controlled movement.

Similarly, the OEDRO Running Boards Side Steps Compatible with 2015-2026 Ford F150 combine durability and functionality while adding visual depth to the vehicle's exterior. Compared to stock configurations, trucks equipped with side steps often appear more complete, balanced, and premium. The added exterior layering creates a stronger visual profile while maintaining a factory-integrated appearance.

Daily practicality is another area where side steps outperform stock configurations. Whether loading children into the rear seats, helping elderly family members enter the vehicle, securing cargo from the cabin, or simply climbing into the driver's seat several times a day, running boards reduce effort and improve comfort. They also help keep clothing cleaner by providing a designated stepping point rather than forcing passengers to brush against dirty body panels.

For truck owners who frequently travel, tow equipment, or use their vehicle for work, side steps become one of those upgrades that quickly feels indispensable. The improvement is noticeable every single day rather than only during special occasions or off-road trips.

Another advantage is the wide variety of options available through the OEDRO Running Boards Collection . Whether you prefer a sleek OEM-style appearance, aggressive off-road aesthetics, or heavy-duty two-step functionality, there are solutions tailored to different vehicle models and driving needs.

Small exterior modifications often deliver the biggest real-world benefits. Installing custom side steps is one of the simplest ways to improve comfort, safety, convenience, and vehicle protection simultaneously. From helping children and seniors climb aboard more safely to protecting your truck's lower body from everyday wear and tear, the advantages are immediately noticeable.

If you're looking for an upgrade that enhances both functionality and appearance, custom running boards are a smart investment. They not only make your truck easier to live with every day but also give it a more refined and capable look. And for even greater value, don't forget to use the exclusive discount code OERUNA20 to enjoy 20% Off Sitewide on eligible OEDRO products.