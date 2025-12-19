Fold, Ride, Save: Kingbull Folding E-Bikes Get Up to $850 Off This Christmas

When Christmas rolls around, some people wrap sweaters, some wrap candles… but the smart ones wrap e-bikes. And this year, Kingbull ’s folding series – the Literider 2.0 and the Verve – are easily two of the most gift-worthy picks of the season.

The brand is rolling out Christmas discounts up to $850 on these models, and when you stack that with the buy-2-save-$200 deal, the folding lineup becomes even sweeter.

Here’s why these bikes are worth considering.

Kingbull Literider 2.0 – $850 Off

2025 New🔥Kingbull Literider 2.0 Folding Electric Bike

The Literider 2.0 doesn’t pretend to be something it isn’t. It’s not the lightest bike, not the fastest bike, and not the most luxurious bike. But it is one of the most balanced, thoughtfully designed, real-world-ready e-bikes out there.

The bike has an all-aluminum chassis with a removable integrated 720Wh battery, tapered head tube, and guided internal routing that keeps things tidy without venturing into the maintenance nightmare of full cockpit integration. If you wrench on your own bikes, this is a blessing. Everything that needs access still… well… has access.

The folding stem deserves a nod. It’s solid, adjustable, and doesn’t develop so much as a wobble or creak during, even when pushing near the bike’s 400-lb payload limit. Speaking of load capacity, the 150-lb-rated rear rack is not just decorative marketing fluff... It’s overbuilt, stable, and genuinely one of the best racks you may have.

Up front, you get the MOZO fork with 60mm of travel, adjustable damping, and a lockout. Is it a high-end suspension fork? Absolutely not. Does it take the sting out of potholes, cobbles, and the occasional “whoops, I didn’t see that” moment? Absolutely yes.

The one-piece magnesium 20” rims are the unsung heroes of the Literider 2.0. They’re stiff, bombproof, and immune to the truing issues that plague traditional spoked wheels.

Wrapped around them are CST 20x4.0” puncture-resistant tires that grip like velcro and eat up terrain with a satisfying plushness. They give the bike a planted, confident feeling that encourages you to take the long way home.

Powering everything is a custom 750W Bafang rear hub motor paired with a 48V/22A controller. On paper, that’s pretty standard. In practice, it’s punchy, consistent, and eager enough to shove you up steep city inclines without complaint.

Default top speed is 20 mph, but Class 3 mode lets you adjust it up to 28 mph if you want more headroom... though throttle-only remains capped at 20 mph for legal reasons. Range? The advertised 60 miles is achievable if you keep assist levels modest. Ride aggressively, and you’ll get less, but never disappointingly so.

The 4.0” full-color display is bright, crisp, and far more premium-looking than you’d expect. The Shimano 7-speed setup is nothing fancy, but it shifts with predictable smoothness and avoids the clunkiness common among budget-tier drivetrains.

The dual hydraulic brakes are, frankly, excellent. Two-piston calipers, 180mm rotors, and strong modulation keep the bike composed even under hard braking. No fade, no drama, no unwanted surprises.

The saddle is well-cushioned, the bars offer a neutral upright posture, and the rubber grips are comfortable. The foldability is a genuine asset too... not a gimmick... making it practical for apartment living, car transport, or tucking away in a corner of the office.

Christmas Deal

List Price: $1,699

Promotional Price: $849

Discount: $850

Additional Deal

Buy 2, Save $200

Dual Set: $1,498 ($1,900 off)

Included Gift

Lock, air pump, bungee cord, rearview mirror

Kingbull Verve – $600 Off

Kingbull Trekker And Verve | Go Straight To Your Destination

If you want a fat-tire e-bike with real power, real range, real braking, and real load capacity... the Verve is absolutely worth your attention. It’s a mile-munching, load-hauling, hill-flattening machine that makes riding feel easy, fun, and wonderfully unpretentious.

The Verve starts with an all-aluminum frame that houses a removable integrated 960Wh battery... and that’s the first clue this isn’t your average 20-inch fat-tire bike. The battery is enormous. Delightfully enormous. The kind of enormous that makes an 80-mile range feel entirely plausible, even when you ride with a little more… enthusiasm than you meant to.

The tapered head tube and guided internal routing mirror what I appreciated before: a balance between clean aesthetics and practical serviceability.

Up front, the ZOOM fork delivers 80mm of travel with adjustable damping and a lockout. It’s not pretending to be a premium air fork... and that’s fine. What you get is a smooth, predictable ride that knocks the harsh edges off potholes.

The 20x4.0” Kenda tires are basically traction marshmallows... wide, grippy, and remarkably stable. They absorb chatter, shrug off gravel, and float over rough city terrain with an audible lack of complaint.

This is where things start to get interesting. The Verve uses a Bafang 750W motor paired with a 48V/25A controller... a combination that delivers the kind of torque that makes hills feel optional.

Throttle-only remains capped at 20 mph for compliance, but pedal assist can be unlocked up to 28 mph. And with the large 20Ah Samsung cell battery, you can actually enjoy those speeds without watching your battery percentage evaporate in real time.

Range is genuinely impressive. Ride conservatively, and you’ll absolutely see numbers approaching that 80-mile claim. Ride aggressively, and you’ll still land comfortably above what most bikes in this class can muster.

The 4.0” full-color display is clear, crisp, and classy... not a cheap throw-in, but a well-integrated part of the experience.

Tektro hydraulic brakes, with four pistons and 180mm rotors front and rear, are standout components. They bite smoothly, consistently, and with confidence-inspiring authority. Hard braking never feels sketchy, and modulation is excellent.

The drivetrain, a Shimano 8-speed, shifts with quiet reliability. The 42T chainring keeps cadence manageable even at Class 3 speeds. It’s simple, proven tech.

The Verve’s riding position is upright and relaxed, almost cruiser-like but with a subtle sense of athletic readiness. The saddle is plush without being mushy. The grips are basic but comfortable. And the folding stem adds practicality without sacrificing rigidity.

The 150-lb rated rear rack is an absolute unit. Not decorative. Not “rated for paperwork.” Rated for real loads... groceries, gear, even a heavily loaded pannier setup. And the 450-lb max payload gives the bike a stability under load that many competitors simply can’t match.

Christmas Deal

List Price: $1,899

Promotional Price: $1,299

Discount: $600

Additional Deal

Buy 2, Save $200

Included Gift

Air pump + helmet + gloves + facemask

Have a great holiday!

