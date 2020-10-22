Gym Box cleverly packs a full suite of workouts into a portable kit

Whether it be due to local lockdowns or a desire to avoid expensive gym memberships, 2020 has seen a major increase in the number of people working out at home. But getting a full body workout can mean investing in a bulky home gym that can take up an entire room. The Gym Box provides everything you need to keep in shape at home in kit that is so light and compact it can even be taken traveling.

Created by custom woodworker James Wall, the Gym Box is, as its name suggests, a complete gym in a box. It packs everything you need for a full body workout, whether you're looking to lose weight (something a lot of us have put on during lockdowns), or build muscle. Its ingenious yet simple design provides all the exercise versatility you'd get from free weights, pulley machines, a weight bench, and more – in fact, using the Gym Box you can perform more than 165 exercises!

Before even opening the Gym Box, it's strong enough to be used for a variety of exercises, such as planks, jumps, step ups, aerobics, cardio, strength training, etc. But pop the top and your exercising options really expand.

Inside you'll find an array of resistance bands ranging in resistance from 10 to 300 lb (4.5 to 136 kg) for each hand in 10-lb increments. Bands can be used singly or by stacking up to four together for greater resistance, with each band able to be independently anchored. At the ends of the bands are carabiners for quick attachment and release and, for protection, each band is encased in a nylon sleeve.

The versatile Gym Box lets you perform over 165 exercises

Once removed, the lid of the box can be flipped over and placed on the floor to serve as anchor for the bands during a variety of standing exercises. The interior storage section can also be removed and flipped upside down and placed on either side of the box to become a padded bench. The padding contains high-density foam covered with anti-slide vinyl. This bench can even be tilted up at a range of inclines so, with the lid secured under the bottom of the box serving as an anchor for the bands, it can provide different angles of resistance.

The Gym Box also comes with shoe straps equipped with D-ring attachment points on the top, inside, outside and heel that ensure smooth and comfortable push or pull resistance for a range of leg exercises.

The Gym Box weighs just 28 lb (12.7 kg) but can support users up to 350 lb (159 kg). When closed it measures 15 x 45 x 11 inches (38 x 114 x 28 cm), making it easy to store when not in use or pack in the car for trips away. With the bench in the upright position it measures 45 x 45 x 45 inches.

Get in shape by securing your own Gym Box here.