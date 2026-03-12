iGarden turns a backyard pool into a swim lane – no renovation required

For many homeowners, a backyard pool is one of the biggest lifestyle upgrades a home can offer. But outside the hottest weeks of summer, pools often end up underused – especially for adults who want a convenient way to get fitness, lose weight, or enjoy low-impact swimming without going to a gym far away.

Traditional swim-current systems promise to turn a pool into an endless swim lane, but they usually require permanent installation, plumbing work, or expensive renovations. For households that want something simpler, that complexity can be a major barrier.

The iGarden Swim Jet X Series aims to change that equation. Designed as the world’s first AI-powered portable swim jet, with app-controlled multi-speed settings and smooth, adjustable current, the system is built to turn an everyday backyard pool into a swim-current lane for workouts – and later a playful water zone for the rest of the family.

And unlike traditional swim-current systems, it does so without drilling, plumbing, or permanent installation.

A portable approach to swim-current pools

At its core, the Swim Jet X Series focuses on portability, AI power and simplicity.

Instead of requiring construction work, the device uses a clamp-on setup that attaches to the edge of an existing pool. Once in place, it generates a smooth current that swimmers can swim against in place.

This represents a different approach from traditional systems, which are typically built directly into pool walls or installed during pool construction.

Key design features include:



Battery-powered portability using a lithium-powered architecture providing over 10 hours of runtime on a single charge

Clamp-on installation with no drilling or plumbing and portable enough to fit in a car trunk

Easy removal and storage when not in use

AI-assisted current control with app-enabled multi-speed settings designed to create a smoother swim experience

The result is a system designed to work with the pools people already have – rather than requiring them to rebuild their backyard.

One pool, two experiences

A central idea behind the Swim Jet X Series is versatility.

Backyard pools often need to serve different purposes throughout the day. Adults may want to use them for exercise, weight loss, or swimming practice, from beginners to advanced swimmers, while children and guests want space to play.

The device is designed around this dual-use concept: one pool can support both swim workouts and family fun.

For example, a typical day with the system might look like this:

Morning workout



A swimmer uses the current to swim continuously in place

Adjustable flow creates a consistent swim experience

No need for long lap lanes

Afternoon family time



The current can be softened for water play

Kids can interact with the flowing water

The pool becomes a more dynamic space for everyone

This “two experiences, one pool” idea is captured in the campaign line: “Your workout. Their water park. Same pool.”

Why portability matters for real households

Most swim-current systems on the market today are designed with large pools or dedicated training spaces in mind.

But many homes have smaller backyard pools, where traditional lap swimming simply isn’t possible. Others want the option to remove equipment when entertaining or change their pool setup seasonally.

The portable Swim Jet X Series offers a flexible alternative:



Small pools can become swim-training spaces

Homeowners avoid renovation projects

Pool layouts remain flexible

The device can be removed or stored when needed

This flexibility reflects a broader shift in home technology. Increasingly, homeowners are looking for upgrades that add functionality without permanent construction.

Portable smart devices – from home gyms to outdoor tech – are becoming a popular way to extend how people use their living spaces.

AI-powered flow for a smoother swim

One of the standout innovations of the Swim Jet X Series is its AI-assisted current control.

Some swim-current systems can create uneven or turbulent flow, which can make swimming feel unnatural. The X Series uses software-assisted control designed to deliver a smoother, more consistent current.

The goal is a more comfortable experience for everyday swimmers looking to incorporate swimming into their home fitness routines.

Built for everyday pool owners

The Swim Jet X Series is designed for homeowners who want to get more value from a pool they already own.

Typical users might include:



Backyard pool owners who want to use their pool more often

Families with children looking for a more engaging pool setup

Fitness-minded adults interested in low-impact home exercise

Homeowners with smaller pools that aren’t suited for lap swimming

By focusing on ease of use and portability, the system is designed to fit naturally into everyday households.

A growing trend: smarter backyard spaces

The idea behind the Swim Jet X Series also reflects a broader trend in home living.

In recent years, homeowners have increasingly focused on wellness-oriented living spaces and outdoor lifestyle upgrades. Pools, patios, and gardens are being reimagined as places not just for relaxation, but also for exercise and entertainment.

At the same time, there is rising interest in smart hardware that enhances existing spaces without requiring major construction.

Portable, easy-to-install devices offer a middle ground – adding new capabilities while keeping things simple.

The Swim Jet X Series fits within that trend, offering a way to make a backyard pool more active, flexible, and enjoyable.

Looking ahead to launch

The iGarden Swim Jet X Series launched on Kickstarter on March 12, where early backers can learn more, pre-order the device, and enjoy first-48-hour perks including free units, shipping discounts, and a 2-year warranty.

As portable swim-current technology continues to develop, products like the X Series are exploring new ways to help homeowners get more from the spaces they already have.

For pool owners who want both a place to exercise and a place for family fun, the concept is straightforward:

One pool. More possibilities.