Kingbull Black Friday Sale 2025: Save Up to $900 on Premium E-Bikes

The Black Friday season has officially arrived, and Kingbull is kicking it off in style. From November 5 to December 5, 2025, riders can enjoy the brand’s largest discounts ever — up to $900 off on select electric bikes. Whether you’re an off-road adventurer or a city commuter, there’s never been a better time to join the Kingbull community.

This year’s sale highlights some of Kingbull’s best-loved models, including the Hunter 2.0, Literider 2.0, and Rover 2.0, each combining power, comfort, and design excellence at unbeatable prices.

Hunter 2.0 — Save $900

Leading the charge this Black Friday is the Hunter 2.0, a fat-tire powerhouse built for both rugged trails and urban rides. With its 750W brushless motor and 48V 15Ah battery, it delivers up to 55 miles per charge and can reach speeds up to 28 mph. Its durable aluminum frame supports up to 400 lbs, making it ideal for carrying hunting gear, groceries, or weekend camping essentials.

Buy now for $799 ($1,699)

Literider 2.0 — Save $850

For riders who value style as much as substance, the Literider 2.0 offers a perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Designed with a step-thru frame, plush saddle, and ergonomic handlebars, it’s perfect for everyday commuting or weekend cruising. Powered by a 750W motor and 48V 15Ah battery, it offers plenty of torque while maintaining effortless control.

Buy now for $849 ($1,699)

Rover 2.0 — Save $200

Compact, agile, and practical — the Rover 2.0 is the go-to choice for daily commuters who want performance without bulk. Despite its smaller frame, it delivers a strong assist and long-lasting battery life, offering reliability and speed for your urban adventures.

Buy now for $1,199 ($1,399)

More Black Friday E-Bike Deals:

EX Titan — $900 off, Now $1,699

Jumper GO — $800 off, Now $1,699

Trekker — $400 off, Now $1,499

Verve — $400 off, Now $1,499

Voyager 2.0 — $200 off, Now $1,199

Discover 2.0 — $150 off, Now $1,149

Buy 2, Save More

As part of the promotion, Kingbull is also offering an extra $250 off when customers purchase any two bikes together. Whether you’re planning a gift for a friend or upgrading your own ride, the bundle deal brings even greater value.

Why Choose Kingbull

Kingbull has rapidly built its reputation as a fast-growing e-bike brand known for quality, innovation, and rider-focused design. Every model is crafted with UL-certified batteries, hydraulic disc brakes, and integrated lighting systems to deliver superior safety and performance.

Beyond its technology, Kingbull continues to expand its U.S. footprint with new retail and service locations nationwide — giving riders easier access to test rides, after-sales service, and real support.

Promotion Period

November 5 – December 5, 2025

Discover all models and offers at HERE!