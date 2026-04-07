Kingbull Easter Sale: Save Up to $1100, Free Gifts & Bundle Deals

This Easter, Kingbull is bringing the heat with one of its biggest sales of the season. Riders can enjoy massive savings across the entire lineup, making it the perfect time to upgrade your ride or finally make the switch.

The deals are further sweetened by gift inclusions. And if that’s not enough, you may also get an additional $150 off when you buy 2 bikes together.

Let’s have a look at some of the best offerings from the deal.

Ranger – $600 Off

Kingbull Ranger | 20'' Long Range All terrain Retro-style E-bike

Easter Deal

MSRP: $1399

Promo Price: $799

Total Discount: $600

Gift Bundle: Lock + Pump + Pedals

The Kingbull Ranger is a comfortable and relaxed retro electric bike, perfect for riders who want to cruise the beach in style. But it can do much more than that. With its potent 750W powertrain backed by a lasting 864Wh battery, you can shoot up even the steepest hills. The large saddle ensures you remain relaxed during your rides. And thanks to dual hydraulic brakes, you can stop on a dime. Then you have dual lights, dual fenders, an LCD, and a horn to complete the package.

Hunter 2.0S – $800 Off

Kingbull Hunter 2.0 New Green Color Bike Are On Sales!

Easter Deal

MSRP: $1699

Promo Price: $899

Total Discount: $800

Gift Bundle: Phone Mount + Lock + Pump

The Kingbull Hunter 2.0S is a 26” fat tire bike designed for those who want serious capability. Its big tires can roll over any obstacle that you may face. Then, you have a stellar front fork to absorb all road chatter, dual hydraulic brakes for reliable stops, and Shimano 7s gears for smooth shifting. Powertrain comprises a 750W robust motor backed by a massive 18Ah battery for all-day excursions. The battery is removable for easy charging as well.

Rover 2.0 – $800 Off

Kingbull Rover 2.0 | Best All Terrain Full Suspension Electric Bike!

Easter Deal

MSRP: $1899

Promo Price: $1099

Total Discount: $800

Gift Bundle: Phone Mount + Lock + Pump

The Rover 2.0 is built for those who want to explore what’s off-limits for everyone else. Its super-powerful motor can flatten any hill, while the massive battery ensures ample range for all kinds of adventures. The battery is hidden inside the frame for a cleaner look. The most notable thing is dual suspension, though. Thanks to this setup, you can venture off to paths that you previously couldn’t access.

EX Titan – $1100 Off

Real Mountain E-Bike - Kingbull EX Titan Full Suspension Fat Tire E-Bike

Easter Deal

MSRP: $2599

Promo Price: $1499

Total Discount: $1100

Gift Bundle: Pump

The EX Titan is the most advanced, most premium, most powerful ebike Kingbull has ever built. It’s built with zero compromises for those who want to undertake daring off-road adventures. The bike features a full suspension aluminum frame with 100mm front travel and 130mm rear travel for capable off-roading. The powertrain comprises a BAFANG 750W hub motor, delivering up to 1400W peak output and 90Nm of torque… backed by a Samsung 960Wh (20Ah) UL-certified battery that reaches up to 80 miles. The setup is further completed by Tektro 4-piston hydraulic brakes with 180mm rotors, 26” x 4.0” Kenda tires, an 8-speed Shimano drivetrain, and a frame with up to 450 lb payload capacity.

Final Words

Kingbull Easter sale is simply too good. With massive savings across the lineup, exciting free gift inclusions, and even more value when you bundle your purchase, it truly delivers on every front.

Also, it’s a limited-time opportunity to get more for less, so don’t wait too long to make your move. The sale ends on 7th April. So, you'd better place your order now.

If you want to explore more options from the lineup, you can check out Kingbull’s Easter sale.