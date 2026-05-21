Kingbull Hunter 2.0S: New Green 80-Mile Fat-Tire E-Bike Now Only $899 — $800 Off Launch Price

Kingbull is known for its fat-tire electric bikes, and the brand's latest launch — the Hunter 2.0S in Forest Green — builds on its rugged all-terrain performance with multiple upgrades for longer, more comfortable, and safer rides. Whether on snow, sand, gravel, or urban streets, the Hunter 2.0S delivers confident performance across every surface. And right now, it's available at its lowest-ever launch price.

[Buy Kingbull Hunter 2.0S Green Edition for $899]

A New Color for a New Season

The new Forest Green colorway gives the Hunter 2.0S a more rugged, trail-ready look that fits naturally with outdoor riding and adventure-focused use. Designed for trails, weekend rides, and rough terrain, the color reflects the bike’s fat-tire capability and off-road character. Beyond the new finish, Kingbull also introduces three key performance upgrades, making the Hunter 2.0S a clear evolution over the previous model.

Key Upgrades of the Hunter 2.0S

Compared with the previous Hunter 2.0, the Hunter 2.0S introduces three major upgrades:

1. Extended Range Battery

Equipped with a 48V 18Ah (864Wh) lithium battery, up from the previous 48V 15Ah. Under ideal pedal-assist conditions, range increases from approximately 55 miles to up to 80 miles, supporting longer commutes and full-day weekend adventures without range anxiety.

2. Cruise Control Mode

The Hunter 2.0S adds a cruise control feature: hold the throttle steadily for around 10 seconds, and the bike automatically maintains a consistent speed without continuous throttle input. On long, flat stretches — rail trails, canal paths, coastal roads — this reduces hand fatigue and helps riders settle into a comfortable, effortless pace.

3. Integrated Turn Signals

Built-in turn signal indicators enhance visibility and allow riders to communicate directional changes more clearly to other road users, improving safety in urban traffic environments. It's the kind of practical detail that separates a thoughtfully designed bike from one that cuts corners.

Core Features and Performance

Motor and Drivetrain

The Hunter 2.0S features a 48V 750W rear hub motor delivering 80Nm of torque, making hills, headwinds, and heavy cargo loads feel manageable. Paired with a 7-speed Shimano rear derailleur, the drivetrain ensures smooth, reliable shifting across varied terrain and gradients.

Tires, Suspension, and Brakes

Equipped with 26" × 4.0" CST fat tires, the Hunter 2.0S handles pavement, gravel, sand, and snow with equal confidence. The front fork is a 26" aluminum suspension fork with mechanical lockout, letting riders switch between comfort mode on rough terrain and efficiency mode on smooth roads.

Dual hydraulic disc brakes provide strong, consistent stopping power with a shorter braking distance — and critically, stable performance on wet or slippery surfaces where lesser brakes become a liability.

Frame, Display, and Comfort

The frame and rear cargo rack are constructed from high-carbon steel, built for durability and real-world utility. Full fenders front and rear keep riders clean on mixed-surface commutes. The bike weighs 70lbs net, with a sturdy feel that inspires confidence on technical terrain.

A central color LCD keeps speed, assist level, battery status, and trip distance clearly visible at a glance. The height-adjustable saddle accommodates a wide range of rider sizes without sacrificing comfort on longer rides.

Memorial Day Launch Promotion

To celebrate the Green Edition launch, Kingbull is running a limited-time Memorial Day promotion:

$800 off — original price $1,699, now only $899

— original price $1,699, now only Free deluxe accessories bundle included with every order: Combination lock Portable air pump

Limited inventory — available on a first-come, first-served basis

Combined, the total launch value represents $800 in savings. The promotional pricing is available at kingbullbike.com while inventory lasts.

[Shop the Green Hunter 2.0S — $899 with Free Accessories]

About Kingbull

Kingbull is a well-known brand in the fat-tire e-bike space, dedicated to building electric bikes that perform as confidently in daily city commuting as they do on rugged trails and mountain e-bike adventures.

All Kingbull bikes feature 4-inch fat tires and suspension systems designed to handle a wide variety of terrain comfortably. The Forge Series stands out with premium build quality and high-end components from established brands such as Samsung, Tektro, and BAFANG.

With prices starting at $799, the lineup includes folding, commuter, full-suspension, and cargo models designed to accommodate different rider needs. To date, more than 20,000 riders have chosen Kingbull products. The brand has received over 3,252 customer reviews, maintaining an average rating of 4.89 out of 5.0.

