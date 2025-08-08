Kingbull Literider 2.0 budget fat-tire folding ebike refuses to cut corners at $899 for 60 miles range

When you hear the word “budget” in the ebike market, you picture a flimsy underpowered ride, no-name components, god-awful styling, and lots of wires. The Kingbull Literider 2.0 is anything but that. With full commuter outfitting and go‑anywhere fat‑tire versatility, it’s an accessible entry point for riders who want the real deal… without the premium price tag.

The Literider 2.0 may be a sub‑$1,000 ebike, but its spec sheet reads like something from a bike that costs twice as much. It sources components from companies who’ve built their reputations on doing one thing right, and then surprises you again by packing everything down to fenders and rear rack.

The bike is perfect for both roads and trails.

Kingbull

The soul of the bike is its Bafang 750W brushless rear hub motor. Bafang motors are known for efficiency, performance, and reliability. This one is no different. The motor churns out 80Nm of torque, which is enough to shoot the bike along with its rider (and their gear) up any hill they fancy. Backing the motor is a UL-certified 48V, 15Ah lithium battery, packing 720Wh of energy to let you ride up to 60 miles (97 km). This is achievable, of course, at lower assist settings.

The Literider 2.0 ships as a Class 3 ebike with a 28-mph (45-km/h) top speed, but riders can cap it to 20 mph (32 km/h) by the display unit settings to comply with Class 2 regulations. Being an all-terrain ride, the bike has been designed to take you to the office on weekdays… and to the trail on weekends. The frame folds within seconds, allowing you to haul the compact 71-lb package any way you want. Store it behind your desk, throw it in your trunk, or carry it upstairs in your apartment.

Quick-folding design allows for easy storage and transport. Kingbull

Thanks to the fat tires you can take it on the beach, ride in that muddy track you’ve always dreaded, or climb that hill which previously was too steep for you. The tires never break contact, help with shocks, and are resistant to punctures.

Shocks and bumps are also negated by the Mozo front suspension fork. It has 60mm of travel and comes with locking and adjustment damping to ensure versatility across soft and hard surfaces. In addition to enhancing comfort and capability, the fork also increases safety and offer better ride control.

The front fork works with fat tires to give you a cushioned ride. Kingbull

But the actual control comes from DYISLAND all-weather hydraulic disc brakes. Working on both ends of your bikes, these 180mm rotors will make sure you stop the instant you press the brake lever… no matter if you’re cruising down a hill on a rainy day. Power cut‑off lever sensors add another layer of control by cutting motor output as soon as you engage the brakes. Keep in mind that it’s rare to find hydraulic brakes at this price point.

For further control, you have Shimano Tourney drivetrain. This 7-speed setup is pretty straightforward. Backed by a 48‑tooth chainring that perfectly balances your cadence and speed, it’s a proven and durable drivetrain for everyday use… allowing you to seamlessly switch gears and adapt your ride to the road ahead.

The bike is designed for rider comfort and ease of use. Kingbull

While on the road (or trail), you never have to take your eyes off your way, as the large colored display in the center gives you pedal-assist level, real-time speed, battery status, range estimates, and trip data at a glance. Next to it, you have a twist throttle that lets you cruise without pedaling.

But the most remarkable thing about the Literider 2.0 is its ability to haul 380 lbs. The frame is aerospace-grade all‑aluminum, with a tapered head tube for strength. For your cargo needs, you get a nice rear rack with a decent load rating of 150 lbs… and ready for panniers, baskets, or a child seat. The rack is free, and not an add‑on. All cables are internally routed through the frame. So is the battery, which can, however, be removed for charging, and can be secured by a lock and key.

The removable battery allows for indoor charging. Kingbull

The Literider 2.0 has a step-thru design, which is especially helpful for people with limited mobility. The exterior is clean, neat, and glossy… with a premium feel. Looks are further enhanced by magnesium‑alloy one‑piece wheels, which are as functional as they are stylish. They add stiffness, reduce maintenance, and eliminate the hassle of spoke‑loosening.

Other standard features include full‑coverage fenders, a bright 48V moto-style LED headlight, a tail light with brake‑light function, an electric horn, and a kickstand.

No upgrades or extra purchases needed. Buy it and ride right away. Kingbull

As for ride quality, riders cannot only adjust the seatpost but also the stem for height. This allows ergonomic riding posture for 5’2” to 6’6” peeps, while ensuring versatility for streets and trails. Handlebars are soft-touch and the “eco-leather” saddle is as cushy as it gets. Kingbull has really put a lot of thought into the bike’s design, and it’s hard to find an area which may have been left ignored.

Budget fat‑tire ebikes usually sell on price alone, using cheap electronics, mechanical brakes, and no-name components. The Literider 2.0 instead sells on value… and comes with the kind of parts you normally see on mid‑tier and even premium ebikes. It’s a solid, go‑anywhere, carry‑everything bike that folds when you need it to, keeps costs sensible, and refuses to cut corners.

