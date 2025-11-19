Lacros E-Bike Cyclone Redefines Step-Through Comfort for 2025 Riders

For riders who care as much about ease and comfort as performance, 2025 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year. The Lacros E-Bike Cyclone stands out as one of the most thoughtfully designed step-through eBikes on the market — combining power, balance, and accessibility in a way that makes cycling enjoyable for everyone, from commuters to senior adventurers.



A New Comfort Flagship For Modern Riders

Lacros E-Bike has unveiled its 2025 comfort flagship — the Cyclone, a full-suspension step-through eBike designed to combine effortless accessibility with long-range performance. It’s built for riders who value comfort, control, and confidence on every ride — especially the growing number of middle-aged and senior cyclists looking for a smoother, more stable way to stay active.



Step-Through Made Smarter

While traditional step-through frames were once seen as “easy riders,” the Cyclone brings a completely modern interpretation. Its extended step-through alloy frame allows riders to mount and dismount with ease, eliminating the need to swing a leg high over the saddle — a small but important upgrade for anyone with limited flexibility or those riding in casual clothes.

The upright geometry places riders in a relaxed posture, reducing strain on the back and shoulders while maintaining full visibility in traffic. This makes the Cyclone equally at home on city streets, park paths, or weekend tours.



Full Suspension, Full Confidence

Comfort is where the Cyclone truly sets itself apart. The eBike features a full-suspension system, pairing an 80-mm front fork with a rear spring shock that absorbs road imperfections before they reach the rider. Complementing this setup are 20 x 4-inch puncture-resistant tires, which provide a cushioned ride and strong traction across asphalt, gravel, or cobblestone. Together, they deliver an almost floating sensation — transforming even uneven terrain into a smooth cruise.

Power And Range For Any Adventure

Powering the experience is a 48-V 750-W brushless rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,400 W, producing plenty of torque to climb hills and push through headwinds. Energy comes from a Samsung 48-V 20-Ah battery, offering up to 90 miles (145 km) per charge depending on terrain and assist level. Riders can choose between five pedal-assist modes or rely on the twist throttle for instant power, making the Cyclone adaptable to both leisurely outings and brisk commutes.

A Shimano 7-speed drivetrain ensures smooth shifting across various inclines, while hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors provide strong, predictable stopping power. The shock-absorbing saddle and adjustable seat post allow a wide range of riders (5'2"–6'3") to find their perfect fit.

Want to see how the Cyclone performs on real roads? Watch the review video below to get a closer look at rider experiences and performance details.

Why The Lacros Cyclone Is The Most Comfortable Electric Bike!

Designed For Stability And Ease

Lacros E-Bike’s attention to rider confidence is evident throughout. The low-step frame minimizes strain on knees and hips, while the balanced center of gravity gives the Cyclone remarkable stability at all speeds. These features make it particularly suitable for senior cyclists or anyone returning to biking after a break — offering the freedom of movement without the intimidation of heavier or taller frames. You also can try our waterproof pannier bags, designed to keep your essentials dry and secure on every trip.

Lighting is integrated for safety, with a bright LED headlamp ensuring visibility in low-light conditions. Full alloy fenders help keep riders clean in wet weather, and a rear cargo rack option makes the Cyclone practical for errands or travel. With winter approaching, stay cozy and in control with a pair of warm cycling gloves from Lacros.

To make your rides even safer, our helmets offer both comfort and reliable protection.

Where Comfort Meets Smart Design

Available in multiple colorways, including the brand’s signature orange and classic white, the Cyclone merges modern style with approachable design.

As the eBike market continues to evolve toward inclusivity and comfort, the Lacros E-Bike Cyclone demonstrates how far the step-through concept has come — from a convenience feature to a symbol of smart mobility.

The Cyclone is available now through Lacros E-Bike’s official store. Looking for something more compact? Check out Lacros folding e-bike, perfect for travel and easy storage.

Product page: Cyclone - Lightweight Electric Bike for Commuting

