Massive Price Drops on Kingbull Discover 2.0, Voyager 2.0 & More!

This Halloween, Kingbull is treating riders to something truly thrilling. Premium performance machines at hauntingly low prices. The brand is offering limited-time discounts on their high-end fat-tire ebikes, and the deals literally are too good to pass up.

From now through November 2, you can have $250 off when you buy two bikes, plus you can get special savings on their most popular models.



Hunter 2.0 : $70 off — now $929

: $70 off — now $929 Discover 2.0 : $150 off — now $1,149

: $150 off — now $1,149 Voyager 2.0: $150 off — now $1,249

Discover 2.0

Kingbull’s Discover 2.0 series is the kind of ebike that really shouldn’t exist at its price point. It’s rugged, it’s torque-sensing, and it’s beautiful. The bike works, whether that means cruising on roads, hauling gear, or taking the long way home through a gravel trail because it looked interesting.

The bike is available either with a classic step-over frame or with a step-thru build, that’s easier to hop on and off. The powertrain comprises a Bafang’s 750W motor paired with a Samsung 48V 15Ah battery. Thanks to the torque sensor that detects how hard you’re pedaling and adjusts the motor instantly, your ride feels natural and smooth. The sensor also conserves battery to ensure a long range.

With 85Nm of torque, the bike climbs steep hills without huffing, and those chunky 26x4" CST tires don’t seem to care what’s under them. They just roll. A front suspension fork with 80mm of travel softens the hits, while hydraulic disc brakes from Zoom handle the stopping with confidence.

Kingbull completes the package with a plush eco-leather saddle, ergonomic bars, a big color display, and full fenders. As for the hauling capacity, the bike can carry up to 400 lbs, with a 150-lb-rated rear rack for cargo or a child seat.

The Discover 2.0 may appear to be a budget bike, but it’s a quiet rebellion against overpriced rides.

Kingbull Discover 2.0 | Premium Off-road & City Electric Bike

Voyager 2.0

The Kingbull Voyager 2.0 is a premium torque-sensing cargo ebike that can move big, ride easy, and travel further. It’s a powerhouse designed for those who appreciate unconstrained utility. The bike comes with a 750W Bafang hub motor, which delivers a commendable 80Nm of torque to let you flatten every hill.

Like any premium bike, the Voyager 2.0 features a torque sensor to ensure a natural feel and a super responsive ride. Combined with a 7-speed Shimano transmission, you can effortlessly climb steep rocky tracks or engage in some fast-paced cruising.

Being a cargo ebike, it makes perfect sense for the Voyager 2.0 to have a 450-pound payload capacity. Around 200 pounds of that load can be easily taken by the one-piece, welded aluminum rear rack. The complete frame integration ensures that your cargo always remains balanced, and the center kickstand allows easy loading. Kingbull also includes bungee cords, foot pegs, mirrors, and a padded back seat.

To make sure the bike tackles trails as easily as it sails on roads, it comes fitted with 20x4.0 CST puncture-proof tires, a coil-spring suspension fork with 60mm travel, and ZOOM hydraulic disc brakes. You also get a 4.0" full color display, a bright 48V LED headlight, and a tail light.

Last but not least, it comes with a Samsung 48V 15Ah Lithium battery for lasting rides. Riders who need to cover more ground can get the bike in a dual-battery configuration, which essentially doubles the range to over 100 miles per charge.

Kingbull Voyager 2.0 | Redefine Your Ride, Revolutionize Your Haul.

Hunter 2.0

The Hunter 2.0 is Kingbull’s wild-child machine, built not for the city commuter but for the rider who looks at mud, gravel, and steep climbs and thinks, yeah, let’s go there.

At its heart, the Hunter 2.0 packs a 750W Bafang rear hub motor paired with Kingbull’s 48V 15Ah (720Wh) battery, giving it the kind of grunt that makes uphill trails and loose gravel feel easy. With 26x4-inch CST fat tires, this thing doesn’t just roll over obstacles, it steamrolls them. And despite all that muscle, the bike only weighs 70 pounds. Surprising again, when you realize that it hauls up 400lbs.

The rear rack, rated for 150 lbs, is ready for your hunting gear or camping bags. Not a showy design, just built for work… and weekend fun. For comfort and control, you get a MOZO hydraulic fork with 80mm of travel, complete with lockout and rebound adjustments, along with 180mm ZOOM dual hydraulic brakes.

The cockpit setup feels intuitive, and everything’s easy to reach, even when you’re bouncing over rocks. Kingbull also didn’t forget the details: you get dual fenders, integrated LED lights, and a brand-new green colorway that screams cool in the wild. All in all, this fat-tire bruiser delivers pure, unapologetic freedom… with no excuses, and no limits.

Kingbull Hunter 2.0 New Green Color Bike Are On Sales!

