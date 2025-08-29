From Flat to Full in Seconds: Meet the GT160 DUAL tire inflator

Flat tires and low pressure can strike at the most inconvenient times – be it when you’re about to leave for work, heading on a road trip, or out on a bike ride. That’s where the GOOLOO GT160 DUAL Tire Inflator steps in. Built for speed, accuracy, and convenience, this compact powerhouse ensures you’re never left stranded.

Blazing-Fast Dual-Cylinder Power

At the heart of the GT160 DUAL is a 160-PSI dual-cylinder system designed for maximum efficiency. It inflates up to 4X faster than traditional single-cylinder inflators, topping up a Tesla Model 3/Y tire from 28 to 33 PSI in just 52 seconds. From SUVs and sedans to motorcycles, bicycles, and even sports balls, this inflator handles it all with ease.

A Display That Outshines the Rest

The GT160 DUAL sets itself apart with the industry’s first dynamic color LED screen. Boasting 2,000 nits of brightness it's 50% brighter than standard displays and offers crystal-clear visibility even under direct sunlight. A rotating ring changes to green when your preset pressure is reached, giving you instant confirmation from virtually any angle.

Built for Endurance

Powered by a robust 10,000-mAh lithium polymer battery, the GT160 DUAL delivers up to 45 minutes of continuous inflation on a single charge. That’s enough to inflate 107 balls, 19 bike tires, 16 motorcycle tires, or 5 car tires without needing to recharge. Enhanced heat dissipation and a 25% boost in energy efficiency ensure reliable, long-lasting performance.

Effortless, Every Time

Ease of use is built into the design. The GT160 DUAL features five preset modes (car, motorcycle, bike, ball, and custom), plus a memory function that recalls your last setting. Simply select your mode, press start, and let the inflator do the rest. An auto shut-off function ensures your tires are inflated to the exact pressure you choose – no risk of over-inflation.

Safety and Reliability You Can Trust

Unlike traditional pumps that spike above 90 dB, the GT160 DUAL operates at a quieter 79.99 dB, thanks to its progressive volume drive system. A built-in Battery Management System (BMS) protects against overcharging and overheating, ensuring safe use in extreme conditions ranging from -4 °F to 140 °F (-20 °C to 60 °C). Its compact size – it's 50% smaller and 30% lighter than typical inflators – means it’s easy to stow in your trunk or backpack.

More Than Just an Inflator

This versatile tool doubles as a USB-A power bank, keeping your devices charged when you’re on the go. It also comes equipped with a bright LED flashlight featuring steady and SOS modes, giving you added safety and peace of mind during roadside emergencies or nighttime adventures.

Everything You Need, Included

Each GT160 DUAL package comes complete with:



GT160 DUAL Tire Inflator

300-mm pump tube

USB-A to USB-C charging cable

Five nozzle adapters (including Presta and ball needle)

Guidance card and storage bag

Why Choose the GT160 DUAL?

The GT160 DUAL isn’t just another inflator, it’s a game-changing travel companion. Combining speed, precision, and durability, it’s trusted by drivers, cyclists, and adventurers worldwide. Backed by an 18-month warranty, it’s a product built to keep you moving, no matter where life takes you.

Special Offer: The GOOLOO GT160 DUAL is usually available for $79–$99 but is currently at a promotional price of just $69 for a limited time.