Megawheels D2 Series Brings Electric Dirt Bike Performance to Young Riders

Getting kids into off-road riding has usually meant choosing between expensive gas-powered bikes, noisy maintenance-heavy machines, or small electric models that feel more like toys than trail bikes. The Megawheels D2 Series is built around a simpler idea: give riders aged 8 to 16 a real electric off-road experience that feels exciting, manageable, and easier for families to say yes to.



A Three-Model Lineup for Young Riders

The Megawheels D2 Series currently includes three distinct models: the D2 Lite, the D2, and the D2 Pro. Each sits at a different performance level and price point, covering riders from complete beginners to older teens ready for more capable trail performance. At its core, Megawheels believes that children should not be stuck on the sidelines while the outdoors waits.

D2 Lite (Ages 8 to 12, $999)

The D2 Lite is the entry point into the series and the right choice for younger or first-time riders. Its safety-focused setup includes three riding modes, allowing beginners to start with a lower speed setting before moving up as their control improves. A linear throttle response helps keep power delivery predictable on loose dirt or gravel, while front and rear hydraulic disc brakes support stable stopping power. BMS battery management and IP65 protection also add reassurance around battery safety, muddy trails, splashes, and changing outdoor conditions.

The model is still built with real performance in mind, using a 3,000W peak motor, 180 N·m of peak torque, and a 48V, 23.4Ah battery that provides up to 45 miles of range on a single charge. With a 30° climbing ability and a display showing speed, battery level, and fault codes, the D2 Lite feels less like a basic starter bike and more like a controlled first step into real off-road riding.

D2 (Ages 10 to 14, $1,099 to $1,399)

The mid-tier D2 steps things up considerably. A 3,350W peak motor pushes torque to 204 N·m, and top speed reaches about 37 mph. Range extends to 53 miles on the 48V, 26Ah battery, and climbing ability matches the D2 Pro at 35 degrees.

The D2 is aimed at riders who have already built some confidence on a dirt bike and are ready for more responsive performance without moving straight to the top-tier model.

D2 Pro (Ages 12 to 18, $1,999)

The D2 Pro is positioned as the high-performance electric dirt bike in the lineup, with a 6,000W peak motor, 226 N·m of peak torque. Top speed reaches 50 mph across three selectable speed modes: 25 mph, 38 mph, and 50 mph. The battery is a high-capacity 60V, 30Ah unit delivering up to 60 miles of range per charge.

With a 35-degree climbing capability and 270mm of ground clearance, the D2 Pro has the room and power to handle rutted trails, loose dirt, and steeper climbs without feeling overwhelmed. It is the model that gives families access to a much higher level of off-road performance.

Power, Range and Control for Outdoor Riding

Across the D2 Series, Megawheels emphasizes a riding experience that goes beyond basic backyard use. Even the entry-level D2 Lite produces 180 N·m of peak torque, while the D2 Pro increases that figure to 226 N·m for older and more experienced riders. The aim is to give young riders a clear sense of real off-road power rather than a toy-like riding experience, while still allowing families to choose a model that matches age, confidence, and riding ability.

The D2 Pro’s three selectable speed modes also support that staged approach. Riders can start at 25 mph before moving up to 38 mph or 50 mph as their control improves. Its LCD smart dashboard provides complete riding data and fault diagnostics. The display surfaces issues in real time, which is a meaningful safety and maintenance feature for younger riders and their parents.

Range is another important part of the lineup. Depending on the model, the D2 Series offers up to 45 miles, 53 miles, or 60 miles of riding range per charge. For families using the bikes on trails, open parks, or outdoor riding areas, that gives the lineup enough battery capacity for longer sessions without making charging the center of the experience.

Built for Control and Outdoor Conditions

For younger riders, weight and handling can shape the entire riding experience. A bike that feels too heavy at low speed, difficult to correct on uneven ground, or awkward to move after a stop can quickly become intimidating. Megawheels addresses this with a D2 Pro weight of 65.7 kilograms, or approximately 145 lbs, while the D2 Lite and D2, being lower in output, carry correspondingly lighter builds, which makes them even more approachable for the younger age groups they target.

For parents, safety is not a slogan; it is the part of the bike they will notice every time their child brakes, turns, or rides over uneven ground.

The D2 Pro is fitted with oversized hydraulic disc brakes: a 220mm front rotor and a 203mm rear rotor. On a loose downhill section or a trail with sudden turns, stronger and more consistent braking can make the bike feel more predictable for the rider.

For outdoor use, the D2 Pro adds 270mm of ground clearance, IP65 protection against dust, mud, and water splashes, and a carbon steel frame for everyday durability. Together, these details position the bike as a more capable option for older teens who need stronger braking, suspension support, and weather-resistant construction for regular off-road riding.

A Family-Oriented Step Into Electric Off-Road Riding

The D2 series is not meant for competitive racing or professional off-road training. It is better understood as a family-oriented outdoor bike for parents who want their children to move beyond the backyard, spend more time outside, and experience real trail riding in a controlled way.

For parents whose children have been asking for a real dirt bike but who have been hesitant about fuel engines, noise, maintenance complexity, or cost, the D2 series offers an electric alternative to several of those concerns. There is no petrol to manage, no exhaust, and no oil changes or carburettor maintenance, while the three-model structure gives families a path from the more approachable D2 Lite to the higher-output D2 and D2 Pro.

As a purpose-built electric dirt bike for teens, the D2 Pro in particular is the kind of bike that older teenagers will grow into rather than out of quickly.

Learn more about Megawheels Electric Dirt Bike models, compatible accessories, and YouTube creator riding videos on the official Megawheels website.

