Prime Day Prices You Can't Miss on Redkey’s Smartest Lawn Mowers Yet

Exclusive Benefits for Amazon Prime Members: From July 8th to July 11th, two best-selling lawn mowers, the MGC500 & MGC1000, are available at an instant 33% discount! Prices are nearly at Black Friday’s historic lows!

Urgent Reminder: Only Prime members can participate! Not a member? Sign up for a **free 30-day trial** now and unlock access in seconds!



Why You Need the Redkey Smart Lawn Mower Now

✅ Efficient and Precise Lawn Trimming:

Equipped with super C-TOF precise positioning technology, the MGC500 and MGC1000 are as smart as robot vacuums, trimming in a bow-shaped path with zero missed spots or overlaps, keeping the lawn neat and beautiful. They are 3 times faster than ordinary random-path lawn mowers, saving time and effort for large lawns!

✅ No More Yard-wide Search for Breakpoints:

If pets or tools damage the boundary wire, most mowers require time-consuming manual detection – not the MGC500 and MGC1000. Redkey's mobile app features a one-click breakpoint locator and improves repair efficiency by 90%!

✅Resume Mowing at Breakpoint:

When returning to the base to recharge due to low battery, the MGC500 and MGC1000 automatically resume from where they stopped – no need to restart or remap, so your lawn stays uniformly trimmed.

✅Adjust Cutter Height with One Click on the App:

Traditional height adjustment requires crouching, finding tools, and twisting screws. The MGC500 and MGC1000 let you effortlessly adjust the cutter height (30-70mm) via the mobile app – even while sipping coffee!

✅Stable 45° Slope Climbing:

Have a sloped garden or muddy terrain on rainy days? Traditional mowers slip, roll over, or get stuck. With rear-wheel dual drive and serrated anti-slip tires, the MGC500 and MGC1000 conquer 45° slopes without slipping, tipping or getting stuck, ensuring normal mowing on complex terrains.

✅ Prime Day Exclusive Offer—Miss It, Wait a Year! MGC500 & MGC1000 are on limited-time discount, with prices approaching Black Friday's historical low!

Choose Your Model:

✅ MGC500 (suitable for 500㎡ gardens): Original price $623.99, now $204 off—final price $419.

✅ MGC1000 (suitable for 1000㎡ gardens): Original price $699.99, now $230 off—final price $469.

✅ Shipped within 72 hours – order early and relax

✅ 2-year warranty with free replacement for quality issues