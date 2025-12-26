Protect Your Home & Family with Smarter Smoke and CO Detection

Siterwell designs interconnected smoke and carbon monoxide alarms built to meet the performance expectations of modern homes and current US safety codes. Its range of UL-compliant combo alarms is engineered to provide dependable detection while reducing the nuisance alerts that often cause people to disable or ignore their alarms altogether. By designing products to meet both UL 217 and UL 2034 standards, Siterwell focuses on reliable smoke and carbon monoxide protection that performs consistently in everyday conditions.

Many households discover the importance of standards compliance only after problems appear. Combo alarms that sound repeatedly during cooking or environmental changes quickly lose user trust. In many cases, this behavior is linked to devices that do not meet UL requirements, particularly low-cost models sold online without proper certification.

Why UL 217 and UL 2034 Standards Matter

UL 217 governs smoke alarm performance, verifying that an alarm responds effectively to both fast-flaming and slow-smoldering fires while filtering out common nuisance sources like cooking smoke. UL 2034 defines how carbon monoxide alarms must behave at dangerous CO levels and how reliably they function under heat, humidity, and cold.

Together, these standards form the basis of dependable smoke and carbon monoxide protection. In the United States, building and fire codes such as the International Residential Code (IRC R314) expect combination alarms to comply with both UL 217 and UL 2034. Devices that do not meet these requirements may be rejected during inspections in new builds, renovations, or rental properties, and can complicate insurance reviews following an incident.

Siterwell UL-Compliant Combo Alarm Lineup

Siterwell’s interconnected detectors are designed to meet these standards while offering flexible installation options for different types of homes and properties.



Siterwell A8612B-6AR Hardwired Interconnected Smoke & CO Detector

The A8612B-6AR is designed for hardwired alarm systems while also supporting wireless interconnection. Up to 18 alarms can be linked, ensuring that when one unit detects smoke or carbon monoxide, all connected alarms sound simultaneously throughout the home.

Dual light-wave detection helps distinguish between cooking smoke and real fire smoke, reducing nuisance alarms without compromising response speed. The unit features a 5VA flame-retardant housing built to withstand high temperatures, along with AA battery backup to maintain protection during power outages. A one-touch silent function allows users to mute alerts for up to 10 hours, while a micro-mesh design blocks insects and debris that can interfere with sensor accuracy.

Available on the official store.

Price: $31.31-$54.99



Siterwell A8612B-4R Wireless Interconnected Smoke & CO Detector

For apartments, rental properties, or homes without existing wiring, the A8612B-4R offers a fully wireless solution with a sealed 10-year lithium battery. Dual-wave technology reduces false alarms by distinguishing non-fire smoke, while dual sensors provide combined smoke and carbon monoxide detection with an audible 85 dB alert.

Installation is simplified with a standard 3.62-inch backplate that fits most existing mounts. Additional features include one-touch mute for up to 10 hours, micro-mesh insect protection, soft night lighting to minimize disturbance, and bilingual English and French voice alerts for multilingual households.

Available on the official store.

Price: $31.49-$52.99



Siterwell GS886F-H02 Hardwired Interconnected Smoke & CO Detector

The GS886F-H02 combines photoelectric smoke detection with an electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor in a hardwired system supported by a 10-year backup battery. This hybrid design ensures continuous protection even during extended power interruptions.

Smart detection technology helps reduce nuisance alarms from cooking while maintaining fast response to genuine threats. Interconnectivity ensures all alarms sound together, reducing response time when seconds matter. Clear bilingual English and French voice alerts help ensure every occupant understands the warning.

Available on the official store.

Price: $44.09-$62.99

Designed for Whole-Home Coverage

Siterwell UL-compliant smoke detectors are suitable for a wide range of environments, including bedrooms, hallways, living rooms, apartments, rental properties, children’s rooms, elderly care spaces, home offices, dorm rooms, cabins, vacation homes, and storage areas located outside kitchens.

When it comes to home safety, reliability isn’t a bonus feature, it’s the baseline. Siterwell’s UL 217 and UL 2034 compliant combo alarms are designed to deliver dependable smoke and carbon monoxide protection without the false alarms that cause so many devices to be ignored or disabled. Whether you’re upgrading a single room, outfitting a rental property, or installing a fully interconnected system across an entire home, Siterwell offers UL-compliant smoke detectors built to meet code expectations and perform consistently in real-world conditions. With flexible installation options, long-term power solutions, and smart detection technology, Siterwell makes it easier to choose protection you can trust, day after day.

