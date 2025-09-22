Redefine Your EDC: The Titanium Dog Tag Knife

Redefine Your Everyday Carry: Introducing the Volt, Where Jewelry Meets Jeopardy

In the world of Everyday Carry (EDC), a constant dilemma exists: how to balance uncompromising utility with discreet, elegant carry. Most tools are either too bulky, too tactical, or simply not something you’d want to see on your desk every day. WoodsEDC, a brand celebrated for its precision titanium tools, is challenging that notion with its latest innovation: the Volt.

Designed to the exact dimensions of a military dog tag, it represents a paradigm shift in EDC. It’s a tool that doesn’t get left in a drawer; it’s designed to be worn on your neck, attached to your keys, or slipped into the fifth pocket, offering unwavering readiness without ever being obtrusive.

The Heart of a Titan: Premium Materials, Unmatched Performance

Don’t let its compact form fool you. The Volt is a formidable powerhouse defined by its core components. The handle is precision-machined from a solid block of Grade 5 Titanium, the same alloy used in aerospace applications. This makes it exceptionally strong, remarkably lightweight, and completely corrosion-resistant.

At its heart lies an aggressive Tanto blade crafted from M390 super steel. Renowned in elite cutlery for its exceptional edge retention and strength, this blade is engineered to effortlessly tackle everything from stubborn packaging to tough rope, season after season.

Machine Precision, Human Soul: The Art of Craftsmanship

What truly sets the Volt apart is its transformation into wearable art. Through a precise electrochemical anodization process, the titanium isn’t painted—it’s transformed at a molecular level, creating vibrant, iridescent hues that are permanent and cannot chip or fade.

For the premium models, this is followed by meticulous hand-engraving. This harmonious process ensures no two pieces are exactly alike, making each Volt a unique masterpiece. It is the perfect union of cold, precise machinery and warm, human artistry.

Designed for Confident Carry and Compliant Utility

Navigating daily life requires tools that fit seamlessly within it. The Volt’s non-locking mechanism and compact size make it a compliant carry option in a wider range of jurisdictions compared to many locking knives. Its operation is deliberate and secure, with a ceramic ball bearing providing smooth yet firm friction to prevent any accidental deployment.

Beyond its blade, an integrated bottle opener adds a layer of effortless versatility, proving that the smallest details can be the most useful.

