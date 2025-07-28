© 2025 New Atlas
July 27, 2025
Redefining Minimalism? This Titaner Titanium EDC Wallet is Just 10mm Thin!
While traditional wallets are still wrestling with pocket bulge, Titaner flips the table — introducing a titanium EDC wallet that’s just 10mm thick. It’s over 30% thinner than conventional designs, yet thanks to smart spatial engineering, it offers enhanced functionality without the bulk.

After trying countless “slim” wallets over the years, we’re finally convinced: the minimalist edc wallet may have reached its ultimate form.

Why is it considered a triumph of engineering logic?

1.Built from Grade 5 titanium — the same alloy used in aerospace components — it boasts strength beyond steel at just 72g. It’s corrosion-resistant, ensuring a “like-new” appearance even after a decade of use. More importantly, titanium’s elasticity allows such a thin structure to remain rigid and load-bearing.

2.The wallet includes an optional inner multifunctional compartment, ideal for travelers and photographers. Don’t need the extras? You can upgrade to a dual-sided card layout, increasing capacity from 5 to 8 cards with no added bulk. A rare example of truly modular EDC design.

3.The main surface gives you quick access to your most-used card, while hidden underneath are thoughtful tools: a SIM pin, hex tool, blade, SIM/SD card slots, and even a couple of folded bills — all neatly arranged in a customizable EVA module.

Design Driven by Real User Pain Points

1.Fully enclosed card slots: Prevent cards from falling out, even when shaken or turned upside down.

2.RFID blocking: Acts as a physical firewall to guard your digital information from skimmers.

3.Anti-wiggle lock system: Rubber stoppers on both sides hold cards firmly in place — no rattling, ever.

4.Magnetic closure system: Tiny magnets pair with internal slots to keep the wallet securely shut. (And yes — the magnets are intentionally placed away from magnetic stripe areas.)

The Business Paradox of Minimalism

Now live on Kickstarter, the campaign starts at $99 (retail price: $188). The price may sound premium — but the cost structure justifies it:

  • Each detail requires 5x more machining time compared to basic stamped or folded designs.
  • The hinge system demands Swiss-grade machining precision, with tolerances as tight as ±0.02mm.
  • The bead-blasted surface requires three additional finishing steps beyond regular anodizing.

Interestingly, one of the most common themes in the Kickstarter comments section is about its lifetime warranty — a strong signal that users recognize its durability. In a world of disposable gadgets, a long-lasting everyday essential has quietly become a new kind of luxury.

See the Titaner Titanium EDC Wallet in action in the intro video.

Titaner Titanium EDC Wallet, More Than Just Thin

Final Word: A Titanium EDC Wallet Built to Last a Lifetime

Titaner deconstructs the everyday object using top-tier materials and mechanical thinking. There’s no unnecessary fluff, no gimmicks — just a return to the true function of carrying cards, now elevated in strength, feel, and longevity.

If you’re looking for a wallet that can accompany you for ten, twenty, even thirty years — this one deserves a serious look.

Read More: Kickstarter

