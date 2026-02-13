Ride Together This Valentine’s Day: Save Big on Kingbull E-Bikes

If you’re thinking of buying a bunch of flowers and a dinner reservation for your partner this Valentine’s Day, why not gift them something that actually lasts? Something that you can share with them and make real memories?

For a limited time, Kingbull is offering exclusive Valentine’s Day savings across its most-loved models. From budget-friendly bestsellers like the Hunter 2.0 to premium rides like the flagship EX Titan, the promo drops ebike prices up to $1100.

In addition to that, you get free accessories and special Buy 2, Save $150 deals on select models. And if that’s not enough, couples can score incredible value with 2-bike bundles too!

Here are some of the best deals offered by the brand.

Hunter 2.0 – $800 Off

MSRP: $1,699

$1,699 Promotional Price: $899

$899 Total Savings: $800

$800 Buy 2 Save $150: Yes

Yes Free Gifts Included: Bike lock, tire pump, heavy-duty straps

Bike lock, tire pump, heavy-duty straps 2-Bike Bundle Price: $1,598

For those couples who have already booked dinner at a lavish eatery and can’t afford to dish out a lot of dollar bills, the Hunter 2.0 is the bike to go.

Kingbull Hunter 2.0 New Green Color Bike Are On Sales!

It’s a budget bike… but there’s nothing about this bike that screams budget… except for the tag itself.

The bike features massive 26” fat tires, which means you can explore trails, hills, the beach, and whatever you fancy. To further take things up a notch, you get a Mozo front hydraulic suspension with 80mm of travel.

Obviously, safety is more important than anything else… so you can have peace of mind with Zoom dual hydraulic brakes featuring 180mm rotors. This way, you can literally stop on a dime. For nighttime safe riding, you get a super bright LED light on the front and a taillight on the rear.

As for the electronics, you get a 750W Bafang motor backed by a 720Wh UL-certified battery. The powertrain generates more power than you’d need on probably any adventure.

Last but not least, the bike can handle up to 400lbs of payload, so you can bring your camping or hunting gear on the rear rack.

Discover 2.0 – $150 Off

MSRP: $1,299

$1,299 Promotional Price: $1,149

$1,149 Total Savings: $150

$150 Buy 2 Save $150: Yes

Yes Free Gifts Included: Bike lock, tire pump, rearview mirror, heavy-duty straps

Bike lock, tire pump, rearview mirror, heavy-duty straps 2-Bike Bundle Price: $2,148

The Discover 2.0 is made for couples who want to ride side by side. Cruise city streets or beach paths or light off-road trails… the choice is yours.

Kingbull Discover 2.0 | Premium Off-road & City Electric Bike

What really makes the Discover 2.0 a perfect couple’s e-bike is that it comes in both Step-Over and Step-Thru frames.

The Step-Thru makes hopping on and off effortless, while the Step-Over offers a classic, sporty feel. Same power, same performance, but with the right fit!

Under the hood, the Discover 2.0 has a 750W Bafang motor paired with a torque sensor. Power delivery is smooth, natural, and perfectly synced.

To address range anxiety, a Samsung 720Wh UL-certified battery delivers up to 60 miles per charge, making full-day adventures totally doable.

And with a 400 lb payload capacity, you can load up picnic gear, backpacks, or weekend essentials on the rear rack.

Comfort and safety are locked in as well. You get 80mm front suspension to soak up bumps, Zoom hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors for reliable stopping power, and integrated 48V LED lights front and rear so evening rides stay safe and stress-free.

EX Titan – $1,100 Off

MSRP: $2,599

$2,599 Promotional Price: $1,499

$1,499 Total Savings: $1,100

$1,100 Buy 2 Save $150: Yes

Yes Free Gift Included: Tire pump

The EX Titan is the most advanced, most powerful, and most refined machine Kingbull has ever built. It’s a true top-tier product designed for riders who want zero compromises and maximum performance.

Real Mountain E-Bike - Kingbull EX Titan Full Suspension Fat Tire E-Bike

At its core is a full suspension aluminum frame engineered for real off-road dominance. With 100mm front travel and 130mm rear travel, the EX Titan literally flies.

Power comes from the upgraded BAFANG G062 750W hub motor, delivering up to 1400W peak output and 90Nm of torque.

Power delivery is instant, controlled, and perfectly responsive, thanks to the torque sensor.

Juicing up the motor is a Samsung 960Wh (20Ah) UL-certified battery that pushes up to 80 miles on a single charge, making the bike ideal for longer rides or heavy-duty riding with gear.

Thankfully, stopping power also matches the performance. Tektro 4-piston hydraulic brakes with 180mm rotors deliver precise, fade-free braking even on fast descents and steep terrain.

Add 26” x 4.0” Kenda puncture-resistant tires, and you’ve got unmatched grip, stability, and confidence across sand, snow, gravel, and rock.

Moreover, you also get an 8-speed Shimano drivetrain, a full-color LCD display, integrated 48V lighting, and up to 450 lb payload capacity.

Final Words

There can be no better adventure this Valentine's Day than exploring the trails with your partner on a rugged fat tire ebike.

Kingbull’s Valentine promo is the best time to purchase an ebike. You not only get massive savings, but also free gifts and incredible bundle deals.