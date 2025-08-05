See Everything, Miss Nothing with the Botslab 4K PT Camera Kit

In today’s connected world, protecting your home shouldn't mean compromising on convenience, privacy, or clarity. Enter the Botslab 4K PT Battery 4-Cam Kit, a next-generation smart security system that redefines what homeowners can expect from their surveillance setup.

Whether you're looking to deter intruders, monitor deliveries, or just check in on the kids and pets while you’re away, Botslab delivers intelligent, full-coverage peace of mind – without the subscription fees.

Smart Surveillance, Powered by AI

At the heart of the Botslab system lies Botslab IQ, a powerful AI engine that doesn’t just detect movement, it understands what’s happening.



Intelligent Notifications : Get detailed, real-time alerts like “An Amazon courier wearing a yellow vest is coming to deliver a package.” No more vague pings –just precise updates that help you act fast and smart.

: Get detailed, real-time alerts like No more vague pings –just precise updates that help you act fast and smart. Intelligent Alarm : Deter threats with scene-aware voice alerts, such as “Man in black T-shirt, stay away from my car.” Botslab doesn't just silently watch – it responds.

: Deter threats with scene-aware voice alerts, such as Botslab doesn't just silently watch – it responds. Intelligent Search: Looking for a specific moment? Just type in what you remember: “kid’s bicycle,” “white SUV,” or “golden retriever.” Botslab finds it in seconds.

360° Coverage, Inside and Out

Each of the four 8-MP 4K Ultra HD cameras comes equipped with motorized pan-and-tilt functions, ensuring true 360° surveillance. With front, side, and rear coverage, there are no blind spots, just sharp, continuous monitoring, day and night.

And thanks to color night vision, your footage remains vivid and full of detail even in total darkness.

Wire-Free, Hassle-Free, Eco-Friendly

Forget tangled wires or costly installations. Botslab’s cameras are 100% wire-free, powered by 10,000-mAh batteries and solar panels for continuous operation with zero carbon footprint.

Installation is DIY-friendly and takes just minutes – no drilling, no hardwiring, no headaches.

Private by Design, Subscription-Free Forever

Most smart cameras lock essential features behind a paywall. Botslab doesn’t.



32GB HomeBase included (expandable up to 16TB)

(expandable up to 16TB) No cloud fees

No data-sharing worries

Your footage stays with you, encrypted and secure – just the way home security should be.

Smarter Monitoring with Cross-Camera Tracking

Botslab makes it easy to monitor your whole property in real-time. Thanks to cross-camera tracking and multi-zone monitoring, you can seamlessly follow activity as it moves between cameras, all in one sleek interface via the Botslab app.

The Ideal Choice for Smart, Sustainable Security

This isn’t just a camera kit, it’s a complete, intelligent security ecosystem that works for:



Tech-savvy homeowners wanting high-resolution, AI-driven control

wanting high-resolution, AI-driven control DIY smart home users who value plug-and-play simplicity

who value plug-and-play simplicity Families who need total coverage with smart alerts and private storage

who need total coverage with smart alerts and private storage Eco-conscious users avoiding subscriptions and embracing solar power

Ready to Upgrade?

The Botslab 4K PT Battery 4-Cam Kit is available now on Amazon. Take control of your home security with a solution that's smarter, clearer, and without compromise.

