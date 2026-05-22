SHARGE’s HyperTower 170W turns a power bank into a mobile workstation hub

Anyone who’s tried working remotely for more than a few hours knows the problem: modern gear charges fast right up until you need to power more than one thing at once. Plug in a laptop, tablet, camera battery and phone simultaneously, and most portable chargers immediately begin splitting priority, slowing charging speeds across the board.

SHARGE’s new HyperTower 170W power bank is designed specifically to avoid that bottleneck.

Instead of treating multi-device charging as a compromise, the HyperTower 170W is built around what the company calls “true 4-port parallel fast charging,” delivering high-speed power to up to four devices at once without throttling performance.

That may sound like marketing language until you look at the kinds of setups it’s intended for. The HyperTower 170W is aimed squarely at people who routinely carry multiple high-drain devices – remote workers, photographers, drone operators, digital nomads and anyone effectively travelling with a portable office in their backpack.

Built for laptops, cameras, handhelds and more

The unit packs a 25,000-mAh battery and supports up to 170 W total output, with single-port charging reaching as high as 100 W for power-hungry hardware like laptops. That means it’s capable of fast-charging devices that many conventional power banks struggle to handle efficiently, including MacBook Pro models, gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, tablets, mirrorless cameras and modern flagship smartphones.

The difference becomes especially noticeable in multi-device workflows.

A typical travel setup today might involve a laptop running video calls, a phone hotspotting, wireless earbuds charging between meetings and a camera battery topping up in the background. Most portable batteries can technically connect to all those devices simultaneously, but charging speeds often drop dramatically once multiple ports are occupied.

According to SHARGE, the HyperTower 170W’s internal architecture is designed so each connected device receives independent fast charging rather than sharing limited bandwidth through a priority hierarchy. In practice, that means users can charge several devices together without sacrificing the fast-charge experience they’d normally expect from a single-device connection.

A compact charging hub for mobile work

The form factor also leans into portability in a surprisingly practical way. Rather than the wide, flat slab design used by many high-capacity batteries, the HyperTower 170W uses a vertical tower-style layout intended to save desk and bag space. SHARGE positions it as a kind of compact charging hub for mobile workstations.

That vertical design also makes sense in cafés, airports and shared workspaces where power outlets are limited and desk real estate disappears quickly. Instead of juggling multiple wall chargers and cables, the HyperTower 170W is intended to sit centrally between devices, handling everything from a single compact footprint.

Convenience is another major focus. The power bank includes built-in cables alongside its USB-C and USB-A ports, reducing the need to carry extra accessories. For frequent travellers, that could end up being just as useful as the charging performance itself. Anyone who has dug through a backpack looking for the right cable at boarding time will understand the appeal immediately.

Fast recharge and pass-through charging

SHARGE also says the HyperTower 170W can fully recharge itself in around 80 minutes, helping reduce downtime between uses. Fast recharge speeds matter more than many people realize with large-capacity batteries; there’s little advantage in carrying a high-output power bank if it then takes half a day to refill.

The company additionally includes pass-through charging support under certain conditions, allowing the unit to charge connected devices while simultaneously recharging itself. That functionality can be particularly useful during hotel stays or long airport layovers, where users may want to effectively turn the battery into a temporary desktop charging station.

A solution for increasingly crowded tech bags

The HyperTower 170W also feels positioned for the growing overlap between professional and recreational tech setups. Modern users increasingly travel with devices that blur the line between work and entertainment: gaming handhelds, drones, creator cameras, tablets and portable monitors all competing for battery life away from outlets.

A portable battery capable of handling several of those devices simultaneously – without forcing users to constantly swap cables or prioritize one device over another – solves a very real problem for mobile workflows.

And while SHARGE clearly targets creators and remote professionals, the HyperTower 170W arguably arrives at the right time for almost anyone carrying multiple USB-C devices. The modern backpack has effectively become its own ecosystem of rechargeable hardware, and keeping everything alive throughout a workday or long-haul flight has become increasingly complicated.

The HyperTower 170W attempts to simplify that entire process into a single portable charging hub designed for genuinely parallel fast charging rather than basic multi-port convenience.

For users who regularly work away from outlets – or simply carry more gear than a standard power bank can comfortably handle – that could make it one of the more practical portable charging solutions currently available.

The SHARGE HyperTower 170W is available on SHARGE's Official Website (use code "newatlas 10" for 10% off) or through Amazon.