Take flight for less: DJI Mini 4K now just $249 for a limited time

If you’ve ever dreamed of capturing sweeping cinematic shots from above or want to level up your content creation with aerial perspectives, now is the perfect time to make it happen. DJI, the global leader in civilian drones, has launched a limited-time discount on its feature-packed, ultra-portable DJI Mini 4K drone.

From July 28 to August 3, you can grab the DJI Mini 4K for just $249, down from the original price of $299. That’s a 17% discount, giving first-time pilots and seasoned flyers alike an unbeatable opportunity to get premium aerial footage without breaking the bank.

Lightweight, Powerful, and Ready to Fly

The DJI Mini 4K combines professional-level imaging with extreme portability. Weighing less than 249 grams (8.8 oz), it’s light enough to slip into your bag and small enough to launch from your palm. Better yet, its sub-250-g classification means it bypasses many drone regulations in various regions, meaning no registration or license required for recreational use in many areas.

But don’t let the size fool you – this drone is loaded with capability.



4K/30fps Video : Capture crisp, cinematic-quality footage at 4K resolution with rich detail and color.

: Capture crisp, cinematic-quality footage at 4K resolution with rich detail and color. 1/2.3-inch CMOS Sensor : Perfect for high-resolution stills and smooth video capture, even in mixed lighting conditions.

: Perfect for high-resolution stills and smooth video capture, even in mixed lighting conditions. 31-Minute Max Flight Time : Enjoy extended flight sessions on a single charge.

: Enjoy extended flight sessions on a single charge. Up to 10 km/6.2 miles HD Video Transmission : Stay connected to your drone’s camera in real time over long distances.

: Stay connected to your drone’s camera in real time over long distances. Level 5 Wind Resistance : Fly with confidence even in breezy conditions.

: Fly with confidence even in breezy conditions. Return-to-Home (RTH) Safety: Intelligent features like low-battery RTH and fail-safe RTH give you peace of mind.

Whether you're filming beach adventures, documenting your travels, or just exploring your neighborhood from the sky, the DJI Mini 4K offers a premium drone experience in a compact and beginner-friendly package.

Simple Setup, Smart Features

One of the Mini 4K’s biggest strengths is its ease of use. The DJI Fly app is intuitive and cleanly designed, helping new users get up and running quickly. You’ll also find intelligent features like QuickShots – automated flight paths that capture cinematic effects with a single tap – making it easier than ever to get dynamic, professional-looking footage with zero editing experience.

It’s ideal for content creators, vloggers, hobbyists, and anyone who wants to add a new perspective to their visual storytelling.

Elevate Your Adventures

Whether you're chasing golden-hour landscapes or capturing epic action from above, the DJI Mini 4K delivers the tools to create, explore, and share in a whole new way. This drone packs serious performance into an incredibly accessible form factor – and now, it’s more affordable than ever.

Take advantage of the limited-time discount before August 3 and launch your aerial journey today.

Grab your DJI Mini 4K here, because sometimes, the best view really is from above.

