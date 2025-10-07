Talking Tom Teams Up with FED Fitness for a Fun Way to Get Families Moving

This fall, global virtual sensation Talking Tom & Friends is joining forces with FED Fitness to launch the Weekly Fitness Challenge – a campaign designed to get families off the couch and moving together. Running from September 24 to October 19, the campaign transforms fitness into a playful daily ritual, guided by Tom himself as your energetic “Workout Supervisor.”



A Challenge the Whole Family Can Enjoy

At the heart of the campaign is the #TomSaidNoSkipDay check-in challenge. Families are invited to exercise together and post a photo or short clip of their activity on social media with the hashtag #TomSaidNoSkipDay. Whether it’s a quick cardio session, a strength-training move, or simply a stretch in the living room, Tom’s message is clear: no skipping days allowed.

By pairing fitness with Tom’s humor and encouragement, even the most reluctant exercisers will find a reason to move. Kids will love seeing their favorite character take charge, while parents can feel confident knowing they’re building a healthy routine the whole household can share.



FED Fitness: Making Home Workouts Simple and Fun

As the official partner, FED Fitness is powering the challenge with its line of high-quality, family-friendly gear. Known as the world’s No.1 best-selling home fitness brand, FED Fitness offers everything from cardio to strength and recovery equipment. With over 10 million family users worldwide, their mission is simple: make fitness more accessible, more enjoyable, and part of everyday life.

During the campaign, weekly winners of the check-in challenge will receive prizes such as the Feierdun adjustable dumbbell pair, valued at $389.99, or the Niceday Elliptical CT11S, valued at $599.99. These prizes are designed to keep families motivated and ensure workouts stay fun and fresh.

Some of FED Fitness’s most popular products include:



The Flybird Owl Select Adjustable Weight Bench – Engineered for versatility, this bench supports multiple angles for presses, curls, and core exercises. Its quick-adjust locking system lets you switch positions in seconds, while high-density foam padding provides comfort and stability. Compact, foldable, and sturdy enough for up to 700 lbs, it’s ideal for small spaces and serious training alike.



The Yosuda Glide Pro Electromagnetic Elliptical – Perfect for smooth, low-impact cardio, the Glide Pro features 16 resistance levels and a whisper-quiet electromagnetic drive system for a fluid, joint-friendly workout. Its ergonomic design ensures natural movement, while the built-in digital monitor tracks time, distance, and calories to keep motivation high.



The YOSUDA Magnetic Rower Pro – This full-body workout machine combines strength and endurance training in one fluid motion. The magnetic resistance system delivers ultra-quiet performance, and the reinforced rail ensures smooth gliding. It folds upright for easy storage – perfect for families who want gym-quality exercise without sacrificing space.



The YOSUDA Exercise Bike Magnetic Plus – Designed for comfort and performance, this exercise bike uses magnetic resistance for a silent, frictionless ride. Adjustable handlebars and seat accommodate users of all sizes, while its LCD monitor and iPad holder keep workouts engaging. A smooth belt drive and durable frame make it a favorite for home cyclists of all levels.



The FEIERDUN 5-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbells 45LB Set – A space-saving alternative to full dumbbell racks, this 5-in-1 set lets you instantly switch between five weight levels with a simple twist of the handle. The anti-slip grip and safety lock system make them secure and user-friendly – ideal for parents and teens sharing the same gear at home.

How to Join the Fun

Getting involved is simple:



Follow FED Fitness on Instagram @fedfitness.global. Repost the campaign announcement to your story. Check in by sharing your fitness post with #TomSaidNoSkipDay.

Each week, the most creative entries will win exciting prizes – and more importantly, earn bragging rights as champions of the Daily Fitness Challenge!



Turning Skipped Days Into Family Wins

With Talking Tom’s playful encouragement and FED Fitness’s accessible equipment, the Daily Fitness Challenge transforms fitness into something more than a routine. It’s about family bonding, daily motivation, and creating long-term healthy habits.

So grab your kids, lace up your sneakers, and let Tom remind you: no skipping days!

And there’s no better time to start – Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025 and FED Fitness is offering super discounts across their most popular home gym equipment. Whether you’ve been eyeing the adjustable dumbbells, a new exercise bike, or a compact elliptical, this is the perfect chance to bring professional-quality fitness gear into your home at the best value of the year.

Discover the deals and start your home fitness journey with FED Fitness – and don’t forget to share your moves with #TomSaidNoSkipDay.