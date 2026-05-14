Tesla Forgot the Heads-up Display. NeuroHUD Is Bringing It Back.

Tesla’s minimalist interiors helped redefine what modern EV cabins could look like. But for many drivers, that clean design also came with a compromise: the removal of a traditional driver display.

In vehicles like the Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck, critical driving information — including speed, navigation prompts, Autopilot status and blind-spot alerts — is primarily displayed on the center screen. While Tesla owners have largely adapted to the layout, many still miss having key information directly within their line of sight.

That’s the problem NeuroHUD is trying to solve.

Now live on Kickstarter, NeuroHUD is a heads-up display system designed specifically for Tesla vehicles. Instead of functioning as a generic aftermarket HUD, the system was built around Tesla’s interface, driving behavior and cabin layout from the ground up.

Why traditional HUDs haven’t worked particularly well in Teslas

Most aftermarket HUD systems were originally designed for conventional vehicles with stable dashboard layouts and standardized vehicle data access. As a result, many universal HUD products end up feeling disconnected from the actual Tesla driving experience.

NeuroHUD takes a different approach by combining Tesla API integration with an AI Vision system capable of interpreting visual information directly from the vehicle interface. Rather than relying entirely on diagnostic data, the system is designed to recognize and process the information Tesla drivers interact with every day.

A HUD Seamlessly Integrated with Your Tesla

Features:

Speed

Navigation instructions

Turn signal status

Gear position

Autopilot/FSD indicators

Blind-spot alerts

Takeover reminders

Driving and acceleration status

Because the system is software-driven, it can also adapt more flexibly to future Tesla UI changes through OTA updates.

Two display modes, depending on how drivers want to use it

NeuroHUD supports two different display approaches.

The standard version uses a dedicated combiner screen mounted in front of the driver, creating a traditional HUD-style viewing experience without requiring permanent windshield modification.

For drivers who prefer a more integrated appearance, the NeuroHUD PRO version also supports windshield projection through a modular optical engine. The idea is to provide a more factory-like HUD placement while still keeping the installation fully reversible.

Drivers can choose between the two display styles depending on their preference and vehicle setup.

See How HomeControl Works on NeuroHUD Pro for Tesla

There’s also a Pro version with LTE support that allows over-the-air updates and Tesla API commands. As a bonus, the device can also control garage doors via RF signals, much like Tesla’s HomeLink. Similar to Tesla’s solution, NeuroHUD will also open your garage as you approach your home.

Designed to avoid invasive installation

One of the NeuroHUD major design goals was making installation as simple and non-destructive as possible.

The system does not require dashboard disassembly, wire cutting or modification to Tesla’s original electronics. Power is supplied through standard vehicle power or USB connections, while cables can be routed through existing interior gaps to minimize visible clutter.

The mounting structure itself is also shaped around Tesla dashboard geometry for a cleaner fit inside the cabin.

Developed alongside an engaged community of Tesla owners

NeuroHUD was developed publicly over the course of more than a year, with prototypes, installation concepts and feature ideas continuously shared with Tesla owners throughout development.

That community feedback has influenced everything from display content priorities to mounting details and UI layout decisions.

Rather than positioning the system as a universal HUD adapted for Teslas, the project was shaped specifically around Tesla owner habits and expectations from the beginning.

NeuroHUD Pricing

Positioning a product in the premium aftermarket accessory space requires a delicate balance between component quality and consumer accessibility. During the initial Kickstarter campaign, the standard base model of the NeuroHUD is priced at $379, while the Pro variant is priced in the mid-$400 range.

